Reliable Net Zero Plans Need More Than Technology





The second is to expand intensive R & D funding to reduce the cost of technologies that can reduce emissions, such as hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells, and green steel, but are now too costly. .. Second, there are technologies that need to be swiftly promoted for sectors that do not have a clear solution.

The technology investment roadmap identifies priorities such as cement manufacturing and cattle feed supplements. Deep storage to support high renewable power grids is a particularly important issue.

The third is policy design and evolution. Sector-based policies must be market-based in order to efficiently and effectively share the efforts needed to reach net zero within and between sectors. Governments also need to be able to expand such policies in response to changing circumstances.

Efficient market

As momentum gains and the fruits of technological development emerge, new policies will be needed. This is because the incentives are larger than the government budget and green versions cost more than black in many areas. Adding carbon recovery and storage to a manufacturing or mining process, converting electricity back to hydrogen, and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are all costly. Technological development and efficient markets can minimize these costs, but they cannot be eliminated. In fact, government emission reduction plans recognize that voluntary incentives and purchase offsets can incur costs.

The choice is not between technology and tax. It’s a choice between who pays and some. The cost of reaching Net Zero can be paid by taxpayers through the government or more directly by businesses and consumers. If the policy is market based, we can minimize the amount we pay.

The Prime Minister realized that his government was responding to international movements that Australia had little control over, but then we can draw great benefits. The government cannot prevent change. They need to resist boosting uncompetitive companies in the Net Zero global economy. They should focus on attracting investment in industries that take advantage of Australia in this world. And they should work in a targeted way to help the community attract new industries and refocus on old ones.

These practical steps could steadily reduce emissions across the economy by the 2030s and provide real momentum towards zero net by 2050. necessary.

Reaching Net Zero will arguably be Australia’s biggest economic change out of war. That cannot be achieved by government alone, and technology, policies and markets need to work together.

Today’s actions are important to gain momentum and avoid fixed emissions over the next few decades. The government has set goals. They now need to commit and implement practical and regretless policies that can guide Australia in the right direction.

Tony Wood is responsible for the Grattan Institute’s energy program. The report, “Towards Net Zero: A Practical Plan for the Australian Government,” has just been published.

