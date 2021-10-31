



Despite Microsoft pushing the team from side to side, Google Meet remains the preferred choice for the majority of people. Video calling services are available on all major operating systems, and you can also use Microsoft Outlook to set up Google Meet meetings. Here’s how to schedule Google Meet in Microsoft Outlook:

Google provides add-ons for Microsoft Outlook to integrate with the software. Use it to schedule Google Meet in Microsoft Outlook.

This trick is useful for anyone working with Outlook on Windows or the web. You can effectively configure Google Meet without leaving the software. Start with Outlook Web App and then go to Outlook Windows. let’s start.

Microsoft Outlook Web

Outlook provides the corresponding web version. If you’re trying to access Outlook from your Mac or Chrome OS, the web version is better. Outlook Web is also richer than the Outlook desktop app on Mac and Windows.

Perform the following steps to make the necessary changes to Outlook Web.

Step 1: Access Outlook Web.

Step 2: Sign in using your account credentials.

Step 3:[カレンダー]Click on the tab[Outlookカレンダー]Go to.

Step 4: At the top[イベントの作成]Selecting a shortcut opens a dedicated menu for adding event details.

Step 5: Click on the 3-dot menu at the top[アドインの取得]Choose.

Step 6: Open the dedicated add-in store. Search Google Meet and install the add-in in your Microsoft Outlook calendar.

Step 7: Click on the same 3-dot menu at the top to see Google Meet. Select it and sign in with your Google ID and password.

Step 8: Add calendar event name, date, time and other details.[Google Meet]>[会議の追加]Click to configure the Google Meet meeting and[メモ]Related information is added to the tab.

At the top[保存]Click to start integrating Google Meet in Outlook. As mentioned earlier, the Google Meet add-in isn’t limited to Google Workspace subscribers only. Anyone with a valid Google account can use the Google Meet with Outlook calendar on their desktop and web.

Microsoft Outlook Windows App

You can’t access Microsoft Outlook to start scheduling Google Meet meetings. You need to install the add-on first. Follow the steps below.

Unlike Zoom, the Google Meet add-on is available to Google Workspace and individual Google account users.

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on Windows.

Step 2: Go to the home menu.

Step 3: Click on the browser add-in.

Step 4: Open the dedicated add-in store.

Step 5: Search for Google Meet and add it to Microsoft Outlook.

Step 6: Close the window,[カレンダー]Go to the tab.

Step 7: At the top[新しい会議]Click the button.

Step 8:[会議の追加]From the menu, click the three-dot menu to open Google Meet.

Step 9: Click on it,[会議の追加]Choose.

Google Meet will prompt you to log in with your username and password the first time you use it. If the authentication is successful, the memo will display the GoogleMeet participation information and the meeting link.

Outlook pings the upcoming meetings in your calendar. You can use your notes to join Google Meet meetings. The same functionality is available on Outlook Web. Let’s explore it.

How about the Outlook mobile app

Unfortunately, you can’t use the Outlook iOS and Android apps to create Google Meet meetings. Add-in stores vary from platform to platform. This means that you cannot enjoy the same amount of add-ins in your Outlook mobile app.

The Outlook mobile app supports Zoom as an add-on. Outlook[設定]You can easily enable the Zoom add-on from the menu and create a Zoom call from your Outlook calendar.

Not surprisingly, Google Meet is also available in Google Calendar. If you prefer Google’s calendar service, you can easily create a Google Meet meeting without installing an add-in. It’s a simple matter, and it offers the same integration that Microsoft does with Teams in Outlook Calendar.

Schedule Google Meet in Outlook

This trick is also available in Outlook for Mac. Microsoft is working on a single Outlook app on Windows and Mac. We expect to see the same features as the web version, including Outlook Spaces and other features. How do you plan to use Google Meet in Outlook? Share your routine in the comments below.

Last Updated: October 30, 2021 The above article may contain affiliate links to help GuidingTech support. However, it does not affect the integrity of the edits. The content remains fair and authentic.

