LG and Akin develop AI home helper for families with disabilities

In the middle of the 20th century, the mainstreaming of technological innovations such as washing machines, dishwashers and vacuum cleaners changed the management of households.

Perhaps within thirty years from now, technology will evolve to a level where humanoid robots such as Andrew, played by the late Robin Williams in the 1999 movie Bicentennial Man, can take over the housework altogether.

Whether this represents a fantasy flight or not, what we know is that technological advances rarely occur in major leap, but rather through step-by-step steps.

Sydney and San Francisco-based AI and robotics startups that have been developing robotics with NASA and others are now working towards one of those important staging posts.

Smart speakers like Amazon Alexa and Google Nest are already changing homes for many, and voice activation brings special benefits to users with disabilities.

Akin focuses on taking things one step further by creating a more empathetic, goal-oriented home AI system that is primarily targeted at caregivers living with families with disabilities.

The first iteration adopts the form of a voice-activated kitchen hub with a tablet-based personalized breakout avatar for the whole family’s akins system, from meal planning to goal setting and efficient allocation of household chores. Designed to support everything.

Alliance to meet challenges

Earlier this month, the company was named one of the 11 startup winners of the LG NOVA Proto Challenge. The Challenge focused on key areas of connected health, revitalizing mobility, smart lifestyles, the metaverse of influence and innovation.

Winners will participate in a candidate list of about 50 organizations participating in the LG NOVAs Mission For The Future Challenge.

In the meantime, LG will offer mentoring, networking and marketing opportunities in addition to the $ 10,000 prize, as well as the opportunity to market $ 100,000.

Ultimately, those who succeed in the comprehensive LG NOVA Global Mission for the Future Challenge will be able to take advantage of the $ 20 million equity-funded investment pool and enjoy a fruitful partnership with technology giant U.S. Innovation Center. It will be like.

Similarly, the appeal is clear. Innovative software development is one thing, but tech start-ups often lack the money to tackle the somewhat tricky aspects of hardware.

Similar cases relate to home hubs, ambient computing, and hopefully further robot helpers.

As Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Senior Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA, explains, it’s a mutual feeling for LG.

When we develop technology with a clear vision and clear goals and it brings real value to people, it is when it has the greatest impact.

While perfectly in line with our philosophy of challenge, few companies have this type of vision from the beginning. It’s different that we feel similar.

In the long run, akin is passionate about hosting sophisticated high-end chatbots inside robots and providing physical support in any way.

Responding to the greatest needs

For now, the priority is to create a software interface aimed at reducing the cognitive burden on family caregivers. The company takes a universal design approach by first focusing on disability use cases.

Currently, a typical scenario may be that of Emily, a girl with cerebral palsy and mild intellectual disability.

Emily’s mom may tell AI that she wants to be more independent, but is often late for school because she struggles to pack her school bag every day. She also has to be careful as the bag cannot be too heavy due to her disability.

This goal is communicated to Emily’s personal avatar on the tablet, which she specially chose to have long blue hair. The interface is rendered with large buttons to help her navigate better.

Emily’s Avatar speaks differently than her mother when she rushes out in the morning to take her children to school. Her assistant packs the school bag the night before and reminds her to be careful not to make it too heavy.

At the same time, Emily’s brother Jack recalls that Avatar says it’s his turn to cook dinner tomorrow night, and that his meal plans will be vegetable pasta.

Similar interface

akin

Liesl Yearsley is akin’s CEO and world-leading artificial intelligence expert. She founded three successful companies, including Cognea Artificial Intelligence, which was later acquired by IBM Watson.

Two of her children live with disabilities.

The emotional burden and level of organized work faced by families with disabilities is important, says Yearsley.

That about 10 to 15 hours a week. This is an important area of ​​problem we are working on with software. We want to build an environmentally friendly, centralized AI that understands, sympathizes with, and achieves family and individual goals.

Yearsley continues. In the early days, we felt that much of this organizational load could be managed by software, but with the introduction of technology, physical support modes will also be available.

Changes in expectations

Throughout the wider society, there are rapidly expanding business cases to help manage domestic work and family problems.

Sometimes when I get involved with the investment community, what I hear most is that I don’t cause any problems, says Yearsley.

This is because most of them have chefs, housekeepers, nannies for children-the whole aide who supports their family. But that’s not the way most of us live. Most people save 20-40 hours a week of work, in addition to having to do it at home.

Over the last few decades, the economics surrounding this type of innovation may have failed. But what’s happening right now is that 72% of millennials are working parents, and millennials are currently the largest living generation.

Unlike the days of grandma, where someone doing this housework today is unpaid and it is not considered an economic expense. We are now bringing in clearer ideas about the value of their time, says Yearsley.

The era of robot butlers and wall-dwelling super-intelligent Ai voice assistants may not yet have arrived, but our innate desire for innovation and quest has already opened the frontier.

One thing to keep in mind is the modern trend of wanting to bring what you see in science fiction movies to life in the real world.

It’s hard to cover by the time you get there, but understanding how to weave technology into the fine-grained and unique dynamics of individual family units seems like a great place to start.

