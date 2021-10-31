The future of the brand is to give control to consumers





ANI | Updated: October 30, 2021 14:56 IST

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI / NewsVoir): Nielsen IQ business, BASES, has released the long-awaited “BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations” 2021 award winner. This is an annual list of successful innovations by brands across India, along with exclusive details enshrining the winners’ strategies. NielsenIQ BASES is a leader in helping companies build their brand through innovation, renovation, strategy and market launch optimization, and is a trusted partner globally and across the industry. BASES helps maximize brand success end-to-end through advanced predictive analytics, behavioral sciences, proprietary databases, expert advice, and agile digital technology platforms. NielsenIQBASES uses a variety of metrics for innovation aimed at mass consumption. Targeting a niche audience. This is because the goal is to gain short-term revenue growth or short-term revenue growth, increase the pie of the category, gain share within the category, or simply avoid competitive pressure. It depends on whether you have it. NielsenIQ BASES has a minimum 18-month market presence in FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and OTC (over-the-counter) and has scrutinized innovations across more than 100 categories. “When it comes to assessing innovation, there is no longer a“ universal ”approach. It is important to know the purpose of the company and the innovation strategy. An important factor to consider is the strength of innovation over time in sync with revenue goals and other criteria. In the post-pandemic era, Indian consumers were health conscious, and Vidya Sen, South Asia’s lead in their Nielsen IQBASES, said: In October 2021, COVID-19 remains a concern in growing and developing markets like India. : Nine out of ten Indian respondents interviewed in the BASES survey have expressed concern about COVID-19, with 80% of Indians having more important hygiene products today than before the pandemic. I think. COVID-19 only increased health awareness and environmental awareness while reducing mobility. Innovations on the “Top Breakthrough Innovations” list are highly aware of this change in consumer behavior, and healthy, natural and sustainable products are at the core of our product offerings. Breakthrough Innovation seized innovation opportunities through a variety of strategies. Some winners provided natural or local produce. -Himalayan Pure Hands Hand Wash, Colgate® Zigzag Neem, Oral-B Shiny Clean With Clove Extract, Good Night Naturals Neem Agarbatti, etc. Some companies have been successful through their health and immunity platforms. For example, STAYFIT ORSFIT, which is fortified with vitamins to improve health, and Sunfeast Veda Marie Light, which is built on the health characteristics of Ayurveda. Wowper ™ FreshPANTS has won consumers by positioning it as a “local brand” that is personal and within reach. Keventer Dairy has targeted the eastern and northeastern parts of India and made high-quality milk available to those consumers. Convenience was the path to the success of Godrej Expert Easy 5 Minute Shampoo Hair Color. With new flavors and enthusiasm and celebration, the beverages Red Bull Orange, Red Bull Coconut Twist and Cadbury Dairy Milk Very Strawberry have become one of the top innovations. Its consulting business, Nielsen IQBASES, has identified many exciting future trends among Indian consumers. These include: Technology-Significant Innovation Enablers, Convenience and Easy Access Will Break Transactions, Consumers Appreciate Honesty and Transparency, and Kindness to Mother Earth is Important And last but not least-health is a new “wealth”. Ingredients’,’ Honesty and Transparency’organic has emerged as a popular choice, especially for Indians, compared to other markets. Clean raw material lines and locally grown ingredients are one of the top two common choices that impact Indian consumer confidence, innovation and premium aspects. In addition, consumers now want greater transparency with respect to foods, especially in understanding what ingredients these products contain and where and how foods are grown or manufactured. .. 90% of Indian consumers value transparency more because food choices affect their personal health. By shining a spotlight on the ingredients in the product, the brand gives consumers the peace of mind that the product is being manufactured. Uses high quality ingredients. If there are proven health-promoting nutrients, brands should consider incorporating these facts into their pack labels. Consumers are looking for easy ways to connect the foods they eat to their health benefits, but they lack specific knowledge. Ingredients / nutrient relationships to create unique connections, “says Vidya. Health is a new “wealth”.

According to a BASES study, Indians want their drinks to be healthy (56%), nutritious (68%), and taste great (83%). Indian consumers argue that they prefer sophisticated ingredients such as plant-based proteins, magnesium, collagen, electrolytes and creatine to make fortified beverages as they increasingly seek overall health benefits. increase. .. It provides taste and convenience, but there is room for improvement in the health index. Energy-enhancing and immuno-enhancing beverages are preferred in India. From an ingredient perspective, probiotics, plant-based, and organic ingredients are desired by Indian consumers. In the area of ​​health, brands need to pay attention to taste and affordability, “says Vidya. The findings show that excess packed waste is of utmost concern to Indians regarding beverage consumption and then unhealthy. Indians are more open to refillable / multipurpose pack types following biodegradable packages Technology is an important enabler Consumers demand more control in making purchasing decisions, the COVID-19 pandemic has this attitude Further strengthened-paving the way for the digital revolution. Use of personal care, food and OTC online services actually increased by 65%, 45% and 78%, respectively. Following this shopping trend, Indian consumers are generally willing to try out technology-enabled personal care solutions such as facial evaluation and smart appliances. “The use of technology is reshaping our expectations for high quality customer service and product purchases. Consumers are looking for more personalization and COVID, which has confused the way they shop. The ability to personalize products to their unique needs is a brand differentiator, especially in cosmetics, hair and facial skin care, “said Vidya. Indians use online pharmacies and mobile apps for more convenient interactions at home. 60% of Indians are much more comfortable buying drugs from online pharmacies than they were five years ago, and 66% are now using health support apps on their mobile phones or computers. For more information, please visit nielseniq.com / global / en / landing-page. /the-global-breakthrough-innovation-report.NielsenIQ is a leader in providing the most complete and unbiased view of consumer behavior globally. Featuring an innovative consumer data platform and rich analytical capabilities, NielsenIQ allows you to make bold and confident decisions with the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers. By using a comprehensive dataset and measuring all transactions evenly, Nielsen IQ provides clients with a positive view. Impact consumer behavior to optimize performance on all retail platforms. Our open philosophy of data integration enables the most influential consumer datasets on the planet. Nielsen IQ provides the complete truth. Advent International’s portfolio company, Nielsen IQ, operates in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, please visit www.nielseniq.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI is not responsible for the content of this article. (ANI / NewsVoir)

