Which one to buy (what to avoid)?





The iPhone is not only the most popular smartphone on the market, but also the most desirable product despite its high price. Apple sells iPhones in multiple models, which can be confusing to buy the model that best suits your needs. Whether you settle for something basic like the iPhone SE or the top-end iPhone 13 Pro Max, it helps you do your homework and understand what to look for throughout the purchasing process.

iPhone SE (2020) Price: Rs39,900 or later

It’s probably the most basic iPhone you can think of right now. It may not have a modern look or an insane camera, but it’s half the price of the iPhone 13. The phone has the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11 and runs almost all apps and games. The SE has a 4.7-inch screen, a thick bezel, a home button, and Touch ID for secure unlocking. Currently, it is the only model that does not have an OLED screen. Of course, 5G isn’t supported, battery life isn’t as good as the iPhone 13, and there’s no dedicated night mode. That said, you’re not buying the iPhone SE for the latest and greatest features. If you’re looking for a new pocket-sized iPhone that isn’t just affordable, the iPhone SE is a great choice. Read the iPhone SE (2020) review.

The iPhone 13 is the best iPhone for most people. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) iPhone 13 Price: Rs79,900 or later

iPhone 13 is a complete smartphone for a wide customer base. It still has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, but it has features such as sensor shift stabilization for the main camera and 128GB storage for the base version. The iPhone 13 feels almost perfect with its all-day battery life and ultra-fast A15 Bionic processor. Supports IP68 waterproof, 5G, MagSafe accessory system. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 13 has wide and ultra-wide cameras, but with improved image quality. Keep in mind that this cinematic mode has been added to the iPhone 13. This mode adds portrait mode to the video and adds a blur effect around the subject. It may not be as sophisticated as the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, but one phone does a pretty good job at all. Read the iPhone 13 review.

The iPhone 13 mini is small enough to be held in one hand. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) iPhone 13 mini Price: Rs69,900 or later

Some people think the iPhone 13 mini isn’t that good because it’s cheaper than the iPhone 13. In fact, there is no performance difference between the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Mini is the same as the iPhone 13 except for battery life and screen size. If you don’t want to carry a smartphone with a jumbo-sized screen, buy the iPhone 13 mini. For those people, the iPhone 13 mini makes a lot of sense. It has the same modern design with a 5.4-inch OLED screen, a slim bezel like the iPhone 13, dual cameras on the back, and an internal A15 Bionic chip, but in a compact size. Read the iPhone 13 mini review.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a huge phone. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro: Rs 1,19,900 or later, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 129,900 or later

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro aren’t designed to appeal to the masses and show you how to price them. They target certain gentlemen who want the best display, the best camera, and the best battery life on the phone. Take, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Made from a mixture of stainless steel and glass, it features a 6.7-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, longer battery life, and an additional graphics core that takes the game to another level. The triple camera includes a 3x optical zoom and the new macro camera mode is a lot of fun. Apple has also added the ability to capture ProRes video, a high-quality compression format widely used by Final Cut Pro users. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is worth playing extra cash if you know the potential of this phone and how to use this device as a professional tool. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is the same phone as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but with a slightly shorter battery life and a smaller 6.1-inch screen. You still get a high refresh rate display and the camera is exactly the same. If you don’t need the iPhone 13 Pro Max, get the model. Read the reviews for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you have a limited budget but need a powerful smartphone, get an iPhone 12. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 mini: Rs 59,900 or later, iPhone 12: Rs 65,900 or later

If you don’t want the latest generation iPhone and plan to save some cash, get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The device is so similar to the iPhone 12, so it makes a lot of sense to buy an iPhone 12 in 2021. Therefore, you will not miss the most important features. Sure, features like cinematic mode will be lost, but they will change the photo / video shooting experience. But yes, the iPhone 12 starts with 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 13 starts with 128GB. Who doesn’t need extra storage? That said, the iPhone 12 is still fast and agile, thanks to the A14 Bionic chipset. It has a good battery life and lasts for a day on a single charge. If you buy your iPhone 12 online, you’ll get a guaranteed software update for at least five years.

As for the iPhone 12 mini, this device isn’t much different from the iPhone 12, except that it has a smaller screen and is cheaper. However, the battery life of the iPhone 12 mini was very problematic, so we recommend that you get the latest iPhone 13 mini instead. The latter phone gets a little longer battery, and the phone is a trading fuss that wants a small and compact device. Read the iPhone 12 review.

The iPhone 11 is still a great phone, despite being launched in 2019. (Image credit: Bloomberg) iPhone 11 Price: Rs49,900 or later

Despite being launched two years ago, the iPhone 11 was definitely purchased in 2021. It features a high-speed processor, two rear cameras, an OLED screen, all-day battery life, water resistance, and wireless charging. If you want an iPhone with a modern look, but you don’t need a new iPhone bell or whistle, it’s worth getting the iPhone 11. It’s a great iPhone on a budget and costs less than 50,000 rupees. Read the iPhone 11 review.

Technical tips

With so many iPhone models on sale, it’s very difficult to choose one. Obviously, pricing helps narrow down your options, but you also need to focus on key features such as camera and battery life.

release date

There is no perfect time to buy a new smartphone. But for the iPhone, there is one. Apple will announce the new iPhone in September. For example, with the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the price of the iPhone 12 has been further reduced. Diwali is the perfect time to buy old and new or refurbished iPhones.

size

Size is an important factor when considering the purchase of a new iPhone. The screen of the iPhone 13 Max is 6.7 inches, but it feels difficult to hold. The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, has a screen size of 5.4 inches, which makes it easy to hold and sacrifices space on the screen. The iPhone 13 sits somewhere between the two in terms of size and weight.

screen

All new iPhones released by Apple have an OLED screen. This is a display technology that produces deeper blacks, richer colors, and more realistic images. The iPhone 13 has an OLED screen, as does the iPhone 12. However, the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max not only feature an OLED screen, but also ProMotion display technology, bringing the iPhone a high refresh rate of 120Hz for the first time. .. The downside is that you have to pay more for the Pro and ProMax models.

camera

The camera is an important factor in buying an iPhone. If your camera is of utmost importance to you, choose iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both are equipped with triple rear cameras to deliver professional-looking photos. However, if you don’t prioritize the camera, Apple also sells the iPhone SE, which has one camera on the back. If you are the average user, it’s a decent camera.

