The engineer invented an innovative new comb for afro hair inspired by the girl he met while working as a nanny.





In the UK, less than 2% of engineers are ethnic minority women. However, a black woman launching an innovative new comb for Afro hair wants to use her story to inspire other young black women to engineer.

From Swansea, Youmna Mouhamad came up with the idea of ​​developing a comb named Nyfasi Deluxe Detangler while earning a PhD. In physics. Combs provide an easy way to condition natural afro hair.

According to the BBC, the entrepreneur worked as a nanny to support her research. The girl she was caring for was crying in pain while combing her hair. “The whole house will be filled with tears,” she told the BBC. “I wanted her to have a better experience.”

Mouhamad said he was interested in engineering because he always had a desire to work on something that he could touch. She also loved the process of incorporating ideas and then creating something.

After developing a comb prototype, she gathered women in focus groups to test it. She applauded her invention from a research participant who loved how easy it is to use a comb for afro hair.

“And this detangler was really easy when I first tried it,” said one participant with three girls. Another participant said, “A regular comb feels like someone is pulling your hair, but it hurts when it gets tangled. But with this comb, it’s very soft and easy to unravel.”

Mouhamad hasn’t put acclaimed reviews on her head. According to her, she wants to inspire more black women into science and technology.

“When I was experiencing it, I thought it was me. I didn’t think it was the environment, she said.” But when I talked to others [black] Students, it really reached me. Because it was like “Oh, that’s not you!” It does a lot because of the simple fact that “I didn’t have a black teacher. If she could be there, I could.” “

She is currently launching a business with the support of Professor Dylan Jones Evans of the University of South Wales. Jones-Evans wants the success of Mouhamad’s business to bring ethnic minorities into entrepreneurship as well as science and engineering.

“Many of them don’t have the right role model, but they’re slowly changing,” he said. “I think Youmna has been a role model for so many people over the next few years. She’s already.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://face2faceafrica.com/article/engineer-invents-innovative-new-comb-for-afro-hair-inspired-by-girl-she-met-while-working-as-nanny The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos