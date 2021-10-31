Fortnite Leak says League of Legends Jinx Crossover Skin is coming





League of Legends

Riot

Two giants will clash as Fortnite and League of Legends, one of the biggest games in the last decade, are crossing over.

The Fortnites Metaverse IP collection continues to be drawn to characters from other games as well as superheroes and celebrities. Icons such as Master Chief, Kratos, and Lara Croft have appeared in the game as skins, but now dozens of League of Legends champions could arrive there. But I started with one.

According to leaker Shiina BR, Harley Quinn-style champion Jinx, who boasts a lot of firepower, is the skin to switch to Fortnite next week. But instead of promoting the League of Legends itself, it’s for Arcane, the new League of Legends anime series that will premiere on Netflix on November 6th.

The series starred Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Ella Purnell’s voiced jinx as her sister. Only a handful of league champions are starring in the series, but that’s part of the brand’s multimedia expansion, and I’m hoping it will continue. So far, we know that Jace, Caitlin, and Victor also participated in the early episodes of the show.

So far, I haven’t seen a Fortnite-style jinx yet, as the above is just character art. I also don’t know of any other cosmetics that may come with her, such as mining tools and gliders. Obviously, there are many other League of Legends crossover possibilities. Im is a little surprised to hear that Vi is coming, but it’s probably not leaked yet. After all, Fortnite crossovers often come in pairs.

I think there are a total of 157 League of Legends champions today. So if you had a game that could run an infinite number of skins in Fortnite, this is it. I’m hoping to see more and more game-based crossovers, and now here comes a complete list of the video game characters we’ve seen on Fortnite, Jinx not included:

Master Chief Kratos Ryu Chun-Lilara Croft Alloy Borderlands Psycho (with Claptrap) Cammy Guile Jill Valentine Chris Redfield

The addition of video games has really increased recently. The addition of Resident Evil and Street Fighter from Capcom is relatively recent. The first game crossover was a crossover with Borderlands, which actually added an entire zone to the game, but the added character was not a vault hunter but a general bad guy.

Either way, I’m looking forward to seeing the jinx in-game. And now she can be with Harley Quinn, the character that inspired her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/10/30/fortnite-leak-says-a-league-of-legends-jinx-crossover-skin-is-coming/

