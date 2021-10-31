Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Review





30 seconds review

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is an interesting hybrid device that sits between your alarm clock and your smart speaker. If you’re currently using your Android smartphone to boost your morning mood, it feels like a natural upgrade with the Google Assistant fully integrated and music streaming.

You can also get a wireless charging dock for Smart Clock 2 with a little extra cash. This allows you to charge your Qi compatible device without having to tie a cable sideways, and it also functions as a nightlight.

It’s a small device that I like and works well. The main problem is that Google Nest Hub 2 does all the same for about the same price. In addition to acting as a clock and music player, Nest Hub also offers features such as sleep tracking, sunrise alarms, and the ability to stream content from services such as Netflix and Disney +.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 serves its purpose well, but it’s harder to recommend than the Nest Hub unless the charging dock is a game changer, or if you really need something particularly compact.

Wireless charging base is an optional additional feature of Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (image credit: future) Price and availability

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 was released in September 2021 and is priced at $ 69.99 / £ 59.99 / AU $ 129 or $ 89.99 / £ 85.99 / AU $ 208.85 on a wireless charging basis. By the way, the Google Nest Hub 2 costs $ 99/89/149 A $ and doesn’t have a charging feature, but the device itself has more features.

design

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is a small device (9.3cm x 11.3cm x 71cm) that can be used alone or connected to a wireless charging base that doubles the footprint. The base also has a USB-A port on the back of the dock for devices that don’t support Qi charging (such as Fitbit), which is very useful if you don’t have multiple power outlets available for plug-ins. An array of different chargers.

There is a light on the base that lights up when you put the watch on the connector or the phone on the charging pad. It also acts as the clock’s nightlight and can be activated by pulling down the clock’s home screen and selecting the appropriate option.

The wireless charging base also includes a light that turns on when you put your watch or phone on top and acts as a nightlight (image credit: future).

The watch, like most modern smart speakers, is covered in soft-touch fabric and is available in three colors: Abyss Blue (check here), Heather Gray, and Shadow Black. There is little physical control. A pair of volume buttons on the top and a switch on the back to turn the microphone on and off.

This is essential because you can’t reactivate the microphone with voice commands, but it also adds a degree of privacy welcome. You can toggle the switch to make sure the speakers are not listening.

It has a 4-inch display (much smaller than the 7-inch screen on Google Nest Hub). It’s bright, but it has a relatively low resolution of 480 x 800 pixels, making it the least responsive I’ve ever used. Thankfully, most of Smart Clock 2’s day-to-day operations are performed via voice commands, so you don’t have to do it too often after choosing your preferred dial and background.

There is a volume control on the top of Smart Clock 2 and a switch on the back to mute the microphone (image credit: Future)

It’s a shame that the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 doesn’t have a rechargeable battery, so you can remove it from the charging dock and use it without wiring. Watches are small enough to easily fit in a bag or suitcase when traveling, but more practical if they can be used without cables.

performance

If Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is running Android 10 and you have a Google account, setup is an easy process. You can connect to your home Wi-Fi network via your mobile phone, so you don’t have to spend time tapping your password and all your data and Google services will be imported automatically. Once that’s done, Smart Clock 2 will guide you through the process of face composition, adding custom background images, and creating alarms.

There are good choices of analog and digital faces, most of them animated so you can find the one that suits your bedroom. Touch screens aren’t always particularly responsive, and I’ve tried several times to register a swipe with my finger, but choosing one hasn’t always been as easy as we wanted. bottom.

Alarms can be set using the touch screen or voice controls (image credits: future)

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 makes it easy to control smart devices that support the Google Assistant, such as light bulbs and thermostats. The watch mic was great and when trained to recognize our voice, the test did not fail to register the command.

Smart Clock 2 has a front speaker that allows you to stream songs from YouTube Music or Spotify (for normal listening, or commands like “OK Google, set an alarm at 7am and don’t play time to death” As an alarm clock using) “or” Set a music alarm “). If you want more room-filled sound, you can also link your watch to other smart speakers. You can also make quick adjustments by pressing the volume control at the top of Smart Clock 2.

The watch can stream music, but not video (image credit: Future)

Smart Clock 2 does not support video playback (except for videos from some Nest cameras). This is understandable as watching it on a relatively low resolution 4-inch screen is not the best experience, but since you can not only watch YouTube clips on Google Nest Hub, but even stream movies and TV, I’m a little disappointed. Programs such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

It can be used to set reminders and alarms, but it can only be run from the mains (no rechargeable battery), so it can’t be easily carried to another room in the house. It works well as a study clock, but you can set it to fire an alarm after a period of time, so don’t forget to get up and exercise. If you install it outside the bedroom, you will not be able to make the most of it. Its nighttime function.

The dock provides a nightlight and can be activated from the watch’s top menu (Image Credit: Future)

This is unfortunate as these features are well implemented. We especially liked being able to hear the sounds of nature and fall asleep (eliminating the need for another white noise machine to mute distracting sounds). The nightlight feature is also great for reading before bedtime, but it would be even better if you had the option to use it as an alarm light so that it gradually brightens and wakes up naturally in the morning.

This is another feature available on Google Nest Hub 2, and Smart Clock 2 is hard to recommend. Unless you’re particularly short on space and really value the wireless charging dock for your Lenovo device, you tend to choose Nest Hub as your alarm clock instead. Especially thanks to the ability of Smart to make video calls. Clock 2 is also missing.

If you don’t buy, don’t buy

This article is part of TechRadar’s Sleep Week 2021 and details how to improve sleep and snooze. We work with experts in the field to provide proven sleep techniques and tips to help you drift more easily and stay asleep longer, Zen your bedroom. Therefore, from Sunday, October 31st to Sunday, November 7th, we will share interviews, features, and basic purchasing guides with the goal of getting you to sleep better than ever.

