Intel Alder Lake may be the secret of clock speed death





Opinion: Over the past two weeks, the world of PCs and laptops has been completely flooded with a sea of ​​huge news articles in progress.

The biggest of these is arguably the introduction of Intel Alder Lake this week and Apple’s latest own-brand M1 Max and M1 Pro chips.

At first glance, the chips are completely different and you rarely connect them. After all, the architecture is apple and orange, and the M1 chip uses the Arm architecture and Alder Lake Intels standard x86. This means that they are both very different components in nature.

But for me, both have one important similarity that could mark the beginning of a cataclysm in the computing world.

Specifically, prioritizing higher clock speeds could be the beginning of a transition to a heterogeneous computing model that focuses on multi-core performance between chip makers.

Intel couldn’t resist the urge to shout about how it made yet another of the best game processors in the world, but the tones were very different. We spent more time rethinking the architecture to make it more power efficient and to make the CPU behave smarter and smarter with the new hybrid architecture.

The CPU has both performance cores and efficiency cores, allocating workloads to the cores that best work for the job. This decision is communicated by a dialogue between the chip and Windows 11. Intel says it won’t work on Linux either.

So, for example, when you launch Cyberpunk 2077, your workload is pushed to the performance core, switched to web browsing, and tasks are assigned to the efficiency core. Are you familiar with it? Apple should have described the M1 chip multi-core system in a similar way.

What I find interesting is that clock speed is still important, but at this point all chip makers seem to be discontinuing it as a big number to rely on for marketing. The same thing happened with megapixels as an indicator of camera quality. People have found that having a large number of MPs does not necessarily lead to better photos.

This is good in my opinion. High clock speeds are beneficial, but they do not mean that the CPU will perform well overall. This has been known for years with the advent of AMD’s Ryzen chip. Since its launch, the AMD Ryzen chip has opened up space as the perfect chip for creative work with its excellent multi-core performance.

Many creative suites such as Blender, Studio Max, Vector Works, Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere all support multithreading. In other words, it actually works on a CPU with stable multi-core performance rather than a CPU with a high clock speed.

This “hybrid architecture” approach allows the CPU to handle different workloads using different cores, rather than doing one thing at a time very fast.

Given how many more applications are optimized to run this way, I think the general transition from clock speed prioritization to heterogeneous computing models is great for the industry. ..

Ctrl + Alt + Delete is a weekly computing-focused opinion column that delves into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it in Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/opinion/ctrlaltdelete-intel-alder-lake-could-be-the-death-knell-for-clock-speeds-4176504 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos