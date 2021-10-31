Everything you need to know





Google has removed 151 fraudulent SMS apps from the Google Play store. The app was part of the Ultima SMS campaign and was hidden in keyboards, camera filters and other utility-based app clothing. The app signs users of expensive premium SMS services.

The discovery of these apps was made by the cybersecurity company Avast. According to the report, the app has been downloaded more than 10.5 million times worldwide. In addition, the app was a replica of the structure and functionality, although it stole user money and other sensitive data in the background.

The Ultima SMS scam campaign has been fixed not only in certain geographic locations, but also in several countries around the world, including the United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Poland.

When a malicious app is installed, the app will check the location, IMEI number, phone number and show the selected language and country area code. When you open the app, the app prompts you to enter a phone number or email ID to use the app.

Also, as soon as the user enters the phone details, the fraudulent app will subscribe the number to the premium SMS service. This number can be over $ 40 per month, based on the country you belong to. The app doesn’t unlock the expected functionality and sometimes even crashes altogether.

Even if the user chooses to uninstall the app, the damage will still occur. The user subscribes to the premium SMS service and will be billed accordingly.

Avast recommends disabling the premium SMS option with the operator in order to disable Ultima SMSScam. We also ask users to read the reviews carefully before downloading the app and be aware of its true purpose.

In addition, you only need to share your personal information with the app if you really trust it. Also, be sure to read the fine print before filling out the application form. And as always, it’s best to download from official app stores such as the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

