CoD: Vanguard PlayStation exclusive content officially announced





Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring the Caldera Pacific Map to Warzone when it is integrated in December. Therefore, here are all the new game modes that come with the new Battle Royale experience.

The Pacific map of Warzone has been officially released. The caldera, which is said to be “built on learning from the community,” will arrive in Season 1 on December 2nd for Vanguard owners and December 3rd for everyone else.

In addition to all new weapons and operators, Warzone Pacific has maintained some fan favorite modes and brought some exciting new modes.

There are all new modes that come with the Warzone Pacific caldera map.

Warzone Caldera Battle Royale

The Vanguard integration brings modern warfare and cold war weapons and vehicles to the Pacific Ocean. All of these are in the Caldera Battle Royale playlist.

This is Warzone’s standard mode, with over 150 weapons available from all three games. It also has all the familiar vehicles such as ATVs, SUVs, Berthas and helicopters. Therefore, all skins purchased and earned with the Battle Pass will not be wasted.

Warzone Caldera plunder

Regular Prander will also be back in Vanguard Season 1, especially on the new caldera map.

Warzone fans loved this mode to level up and warm up Battle Royale weapons and weren’t very happy when it was removed from the playlist in Season 6.

But looting is still there after the integration, including Warzone’s weapons and the vast weapons of vehicles.

Warzone Vanguard Royale

The Vanguard Royale in the caldera transforms Warzone into a real World War II experience that includes only Vanguard weapons and fighting dogs.

Vanguard’s integration brings about 40 WW2 weapons to Warzone, and developers have included a Vanguard Royale playlist so players can try them all out in their own mode.

It also includes a dogfight that allows players to jump into fighters and fight in the air. The developers said they think of it as “a precision airstrike that is in the cockpit and ready to set fire to the squad or protect you from enemy pilots.” Ground players can also jump on anti-aircraft guns to protect themselves.

Warzone Vanguard plunder

Similar to Vanguard Royale mode, Vanguard Plunder adds a WWII twist to fans’ favorite modes.

The modes can be very similar, but only Vanguard weapons and vehicles can be used. For Warzone-only players, this is the perfect mode to level up all new guns.

Vanguard Plunder will arrive in the second half of Season 1.

War Zone Regeneration Island

Rebirth Island is here! Many liked Rebirth’s small, fast-paced Battle Royale map, and players were worried that it would disappear with Verdansk.

But don’t worry. The developers confirmed that it was still there on November 2nd to “continue to supplement the main Warzone map”. Also, as Vanguard owners gain early access to the caldera, Rebirth will be available, leaving no players to play for free.

I don’t know if it will change in World War II settings, but I’ll let you know when the details become available.

And these are all the new Warzone modes identified in Season 1! Expect Sledgehammer and Raven Software to continue to create new experiences over the years.

You can also see all the new maps confirmed for Vanguard at launch and the shipments that will arrive later.

Image credit: Activision

