UVA has partnered with Google to help working adults earn a degree





Published Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM

(Melinda Fawver – stock.adobe.com)

The University of Virginia College of Continuing has announced a partnership with Google to help working adults who have completed a Google career certificate earn a four-year degree.

Starting today, anyone who completes one of the Google Career Certificates will receive a $ 5,000 scholarship to qualify for a bachelor’s degree in online interdisciplinary research and a bachelor’s degree in specialized research in health science management at the university. You can earn a degree through a part-time degree program. .. The scholarship will be available to students accepted in the fall semester of 2022.

By 2025, the World Economic Forum estimates that 50% of all employees will need to be re-skilled, in part due to the demand for technical skills. As a result, Google Career Certificates help you develop ready-to-use skills in all areas of data analysis, IT support, project management, and user experience design that are expected to grow over the next decade. This partnership aims to help job seekers navigate the changing labor market by enabling them to acquire high-demand skills and four-year degrees.

The certification program includes an employer consortium of more than 150 companies, including Deloitte, Infosys, Verizon, Wal-Mart, Wayfair, and Google, in addition to preparing workers with ready-to-use skills.

This partnership will help working adults who want to acquire the practical skills they have learned through Google’s curriculum to earn a degree at the University of Virginia. Our bachelor’s degree program primes graduates with the deeper skills needed for leadership and long-term career success.

Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, is pleased to partner with the University of Virginia College of Continuity to help people continue their education. Through this partnership, more workers will have the opportunity to apply the skills gained in the Career Certificate Program to a degree program that will help them increase their financial potential.

Google Career Certificates are effectively available at Coursera, local community colleges including Blue Ridge Community College, and the nonprofits Upwardly Global and Goodwill Industries Roanoke. To date, Grow with Google has partnered with more than 210 organizations in the state, including public libraries and chambers of commerce, to train more than 50,000 Virginians in digital skills.

The Google Career Certificate is designed and guided by Google employees and can be completed within 3-6 months. No degree or experience is required to register. Interested parties can sign up for atgrow.google/certificates to learn more about the UVA School of Continuing and Professional Studies atcps.virginia.edu.

About UVASCPS

The University of Virginia School of Continuity helps working adults earn a degree and develop their careers. UVA SCPS offers a variety of online and face-to-face programs, including a bachelor’s degree program, professional qualifications, a master’s degree in public security, and other career accelerators. There are many paths to good education, and UVA SCPS provides high quality, accessible and affordable education to working people across the country.

About growing on Google

Grow with Googlewas was launched in 2017 to help Americans grow their skills, careers and businesses. We provide free training, tools and expertise to assist small business owners, veterans, military families, job seekers and students, educators, start-ups and developers. Since the launch of Grow with Googles, more than 7 million Americans have helped develop new skills. Grow with Google has a network of over 8,000 partner organizations that support people from coast to coast, including libraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce, labor development committees, and nonprofits.

