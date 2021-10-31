How to create an Apple ID on any device to use Apple apps and services across devices





To create an Apple ID on your iPhone or Mac, use the App Store or the browser on your PC or other device. You need an Apple ID to download anything from the App Store. You don’t need to provide payment information to create an Apple ID.

Apple ID is a company method that uses a single profile, so you can access your account from all Apple devices. You’ll also need it if you want to use the App Store on your Apple device, whether you’re buying something or downloading a free app. Therefore, if you just want to download communication apps such as Microsoft Teams or Gmail to your iPhone, or if you want to stream music or podcasts from your iPhone, you need an Apple ID.

Here’s how to create an Apple ID on your iPhone, Mac, Windows PC, and other devices.

1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.

2. Tap the circular silhouette (or profile picture) in the upper right corner of the screen.

Tap the circle icon with your profile picture.insider

3.[新しいAppleIDの作成]Tap.

[新しいAppleIDの作成、インサイダー]Tap

4. Enter the email address and password to pair with your new Apple ID.[確認]Enter the password again in the field. next,[次へ]Tap.

Please enter your email address and password.insider

5. Select your country of origin and tap the switch to accept the terms of use.

6. In the upper right corner of the page[次へ]Tap.

7. Fill in the other requested personal information.

8. Enter your credit card and billing information.

Enter your credit card information or[なし]Tap.insider

note:[なし]You can bypass the addition of payment options by selecting, but you will need to enter the address to download apps, including free apps.

9. Use the prompt provided to verify your phone number and email address.

Ten.[続行]Click to create an Apple ID.

[続行]Click to end the process.How to Create an Apple ID on Insider Mac

1. Open the App Store on your Mac.

2. At the bottom left of the window[サインイン]Click the button.

[サインイン]Click.insider

3. Click Create Apple ID.

Click Create Apple ID.insider

4. Fill in the email address, password and country fields and accept the terms of use.[続行]Choose.

Please fill out each form.insider

5. Enter your credit card and billing information.To credit card[なし]You can choose to prevent that information from being provided, but without payment information, you will not be able to make paid purchases using your Apple ID. The billing address is required to download the app.

Enter your payment information or[なし]Choose.insider

6.[続行]Click to confirm the phone number. To do this, use Apple text or call with the short number code you entered in the text box on the screen. This is to make sure they have the correct number for you.

Please enter your phone number to confirm.insider

Note: If you make a mistake entering the phone number, you can change the phone number and try again.

7.[次へ]Click.

8. Complete the same process as confirming the phone, but this time using your email address. Once your email address is verified, you can sign in with your new Apple ID.

9. Sign in with your new Apple ID in the popup that appears.If you don’t see it, it’s at the bottom left of the window[サインイン]Click the button to log in.

How to create an Apple ID on a Windows PC

On Windows, there are multiple ways to create an Apple ID. This can be done via the iTunes app or web browser. This is a possible approach for most devices. This section describes how to use iTunes. See the next section for browser instructions.

1. Open iTunes.

2. From the top menu bar[アカウント]Click.

[アカウント]Click.Kyle Wilson

3. In the drop-down menu that appears,[サインイン…]Choose.

[サインイン]Click … Kyle Wilson

Four.[新しいAppleIDの作成]Click.

Click Create New Apple ID.Kyle Wilson

5. In the form that appears, fill in the email address and password fields, select your country and accept the terms of use.[続行]Click.

6. Enter your name and security question.

7. Enter your credit card and billing address information. If you don’t want to buy with your new Apple ID[なし]You can choose, but your billing address is required to download the app to your Apple device.

8. Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your email address.

9. Click Create Apple ID.

Quick Tip: For some reason on your credit card[なし]If you can’t choose, Apple has a guide to help you further. You can see it here.

How to create an Apple ID on another device

1. Go to the Apple ID support page in your web browser.

2. Click Create Apple ID.

Click Create Apple ID.Kyle Wilson

3. Enter the requested information.

Please fill out each form.Kyle Wilson

4. Resolve the capture.

Enter the capture character,[続行]Click.Kyle Wilson

Five.[続行]Click and follow the on-screen instructions to verify both your phone number and email address. Once this is done, you can log in to your Apple ID.

Quick Tip: If the capture is too difficult, you can generate as many as you need until you have a viable capture. This is done by pressing a new code.[視覚障害者]You can also click to read the code.

Video: How to create an Apple ID

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/how-to/how-to-create-an-apple-id-on-any-device-to-use-apples-apps-and-services-across-your-devices/articleshow/87375089.cms

