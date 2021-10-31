TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar Hands-on: Excellent sound, easy setup, limited appeal





Ty Pendlebury / CNET

Rokuis is best known for its great Roku Express 4K Plus and other popular streaming devices, but it also powers TVs and speakers. The TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar is an attempt to combine the latter two categories. It certainly sounds good compared to other soundbars at a price, but being completely wireless is its most limiting feature.

Also known as the Alto R1, the $ 179 TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar is a stereo speaker specifically designed for Roku TV models. So if you don’t have a Roku TV, don’t buy this soundbar. It doesn’t work. Also, it will not work with Roku streamers connected to TVs other than Roku. This product is for Roku TV owners only.

The wireless soundbar looks handsome with a fake brush finish and diamond-cut edges. It’s 31.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches high and fits the 65-inch Roku TV used in the test, but the soundbar also comes with a wall mount kit. It provides 120 watts of output (no subwoofer) and includes many EQ settings including bass boost and night mode.

The coexistence of this soundbar and TV is unusual. The speaker relies on the TV to provide the app and Bluetooth / wireless setup. Like the Roku TV Wireless speakers, there is no physical input list for the TCL soundbar. There is no HDMI, optical, or analog input. This is clearly a basic part of the design, but it limits your options, especially when it comes to the devices you can connect to.

Setup and Performance TyPendlebury / CNET

Roku announced the Wireless Connect System Back in 2018. TCL also announced a soundbar, but it hasn’t appeared before. One of the great attractions of Roku Connect is its ease of setup. In fact, it was easy for me. The soundbar prompts you to press and hold the home button on the Roku remote as you plug it in. However, please be prepared. I was surprised by the voice because I didn’t expect it. Alternatively, you can manually go to the TV menu, select your device, and then select the soundbar. It might have been easier if you detected the soundbar when Roku TV was first turned on (similar to the Sonos setup process), but if you can set up a Bluetooth connection, you can set up this device.

Once connected, TCL was able to make loud noises from relatively inexpensive speakers. Compared to the smaller Yamaha SR-C20 soundbar, each has its own sound advantages. When it comes to music, Yamaha has provided better dynamics and bass in music. Especially when listening to Blue Nile’s sparse A Walk Across the Rooftops. The TCL was comfortable, but lacked a rival bass bang.

Still, what I want to hear most on this device is TV and movies, so I can report good news. Compared to Yamaha, TCL provided the Matrix (1:41:04) lobby scene and a more punchy feel of space.

There was one issue with the TCL soundbar. Even if I unplugged the TV and speakers and reset it, I couldn’t sync the video and soundtrack of the Vudu version of the movie. There is no manual adjustment of the lip sync. This issue did not occur in other apps, but it does show how automatic lip sync can fail. Some wireless connections are perfectly synchronized, but some can cause lag. For example, we found that a wired connection to Yamaha did not cause the same problem.

Should you buy it?

The Roku TV wireless speaker is a clear alternative to TCL, starting at $ 180 and going up to $ 150 over time. You also need to set the price of TCL here. The Roku speakers, including this TCL speaker, also act as the rear of the Roku system for added flexibility. By comparison, TCL is a one-trick pony.

The TCL costs $ 180 and is the same price as many other great soundbars, including the great Vizio V21 with a subwoofer and Roku’s own Streambar Pro with a video streamer. Almost all of them work on any TV and you can connect devices via wires. If you can lower the price with TCL and Roku makes it easier to manually fix lip-sync issues (or integrate automatic lip-sync fixes as in the case of headphones), this soundbar It is recommended to buy.

