Jewish employees push to cancel Google’s $ 1.2 billion.Contract with Israel





Two Jewish Google employees play a key role in a worker’s petition to ask Google and Amazon to cancel a joint contract to build a cloud-based data center on behalf of the Israeli government.

A large $ 1.2 billion deal called Project Nimbus was signed in May and is one of Israel’s largest technology infrastructure ventures. Google and Amazon will transfer Israeli data to six cloud-based storage centers over the next few years.

The open letter states that the deal violates the signatories’ “core values” by promoting Palestinian surveillance and encouraging the expansion of the Israeli settlement.

“For me as a Jewish employee of Google, I feel a strong moral responsibility,” said Ariel Koren, who lives in San Francisco and works in Google’s education department. “When you work for a company, you have the right to be accountable and responsible for the way your work is actually used.”

File Photo: On July 27, 2020, a Google sign is displayed on one of the company’s office complexes in Irvine, California, USA. (Credit: MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS)

“As workers who continue to run these companies, we are morally obliged to speak out for violations of these core values,” the statement read. “This technology enables further surveillance of Palestinians and illegal data collection, facilitating the expansion of Israeli illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.”

According to Koren, more than 1,000 employees have signed the petition, but they remain anonymous, J. Cannot confirm the number of supporters. Koren and Schubiner are two of only three signatories who have chosen to reveal their identities publicly.

A pair of Jewish Google employees said their Jewish identity was essential to speak on behalf of their Palestinian colleagues who feared retaliation.

“As Jews, we are relatively more isolated from the anti-Semitic accusations that often appear in these discussions,” Schubiner said. “I am aware of the privileges that come with my identity and I will talk about this issue without fear of retaliation.”

Push to end the Project Nimbus contract faces a difficult battle. The deal reportedly includes protective measures to prevent the withdrawal of tech giants due to boycott pressure. Amazon Web Services is J. “We are focused on making the benefits of world-leading cloud technology available to all our customers, wherever they are,” he said in a brief statement to. Google did not respond to the request for comment.

Koren and Schubiner told J that he was working to persuade Jewish technical staff, who are currently unwilling to criticize Israel, to take a contractual position. “It’s difficult to listen to and respect your colleagues while trying to have this kind of conversation,” says Schubiner. “It’s not an easy conversation. Frankly, Google thinks it’s so difficult that it tried to avoid it and shut it down.”

Public support for the appeal has been largely limited to strong anti-Zionist critics of Israel, including Jewish voice for peace and American Muslims for Palestine. These groups endorse the state’s complete boycott. Koren and Schubiner declined to comment when asked if Google and Amazon would sell from Israel outside of Project Nimbus.

The two are also members of the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, a coalition of left-wing Jews who said they felt exiled from the Jewish tech field because of their highly critical position on Israel and Zionism. Schubiner said the 2020 killing of George Floyd and the protests of Black Lives Matter forced him to reassess the gap between his personal life and his work at Google.

“I was a little shocked to find a conversation about fairness that we tried to do in it. [Jewish Google] Space derailed very quickly into conversations that used anti-Semitism as a means of avoiding talking about other types of racial equality, “said Schubiner. Currently, he says about 200 people are on Tech’s Jewish Diaspora’s internal Google group.

“I’m not sure if the request to drop Nimbus is fully achievable,” Schubiner added. “It’s up to the workers to decide that this is a problem we really care about getting our skin into the game.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/jewish-employees-push-to-cancel-googles-12b-contract-with-israel-683581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos