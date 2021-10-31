China reacts to Peter Dutton’s astonishing promise to protect Taiwan





After Defense Minister Peter Dutton revealed Australia’s stance on Taiwan, China labeled the feed for Australian artillery cannons.

The Australian Army is a “cannon feed”. This is the Chinese Communist Party’s reaction to Defense Minister Peter Dutton’s “amazing” promise to defend Taiwan.

“It’s amazing that Dutton’s so-called” realistic “decision puts 25 million Australians in great uncertainty, including the risk of military conflict,” the state media accuses. ..

In a rare media appearance on Sunday, Dutton said Australia would follow every move in the United States.

Beijing and President Xi Jinping were “very clear about their intentions about Taiwan,” he said. It’s a question to the Chinese about whether they decide to do something about Taiwan, like Hong Kong. If so, what about the American reaction?

“Obviously, we have an alliance with the United States that is currently in effect for 70 years, so we need to think realistically about it.”

The Communist Party-controlled Global Times editorial labels Dutton as “meaningless.”

“Dutton calls it white-black in the first place,” commentator Yunin wrote. “Current cross-strait tensions are caused by the United States constantly causing China’s red line on the Taiwan issue, urging the separatist forces on Taiwan Island to confront mainland China.”

If Taiwan is willing to not surrender, Beijing reserves the right to use force.

However, there is no “red line” in Taiwan.

The transition from dictatorship to democracy in the Republic of China did not succumb to the Communist Party uprising during the 1949 civil war. I’m not going to do that now.

Currently, Taipei’s Minister of Defense, Chiu Kuo-cheng, states that his country is ready to defend alone, if necessary.

“Countries have to rely on their own country,” he told the media Thursday. “If friends and other groups can help us, we’re happy to have it, but we can’t rely entirely on it.”

Of Emu soldiers and wolf warriors.

Dutton is not impressed with Beijing’s media message.

“I think they’re making our point. I think their comments are counterproductive and immature, and frankly embarrassing,” he said on Sunday.

It did not affect Beijing’s approach to warrior diplomacy the following week.

“To hype the potential of war is easy for reckless politicians and may help them earn some cheap political points. But does that make sense?” State-owned The press has blamed.

“He (Dutton) is also an extreme populist with a strong tendency for racism,” a previous Global Times editorial stated his appointment. “These features help Dutton win the support of Australian populist and racist political forces and the US super-right-wing political forces.

It is no exaggeration to say that Dutton became Minister of Defense with the support of ultra-right-wing political forces inside and outside Australia. ”

Australian defense media also accused Dutton of being very sensitive to the formation of media coverage.

It has been observed that he largely ignores ABC, Australia’s state-owned independent news agency. Instead, Paywall Sky News tends to be his platform of choice.

The Senate Standing Committee cross-examines Dutton’s office under a decree that requires its predecessor to fully control all contact with the media after years of working to open a defense relationship with the public. bottom.

No one can speak without his permission. And even those privileged people should not speak more than three paragraphs, regardless of the complexity of the subject, according to a leaked email outlining his strict new rules.

“Defense reporting in a country that prides itself on being one of the most stable democracies in the world has become extremely difficult,” the Australian Defense News editorial recently declared.

Verbal assault

“They have six submarines. They can put four of them in the water, and China will sink all four in a week,” the Global Times said of Australia. I quote a former US intelligence officer.

After a series of unsuccessful defense procurement programs, it is a volatile position that Dutton is familiar with.

“We also have a small population of 25 million and we need to make sure we have best friends in the world,” he told Sky News.

He added that the recently announced defense technology sharing agreements of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) and the increasing tempo of cooperative wargames are not surprising. “I think we made that statement 70 years ago, perhaps 100 years ago. That is, we have worked with the United States and the United Kingdom throughout all the major battles of the 20th century.”

I’m hoping for more to come, he said. “We have a great obligation over the next century to ensure that we deepen our cooperation because it is the foundation of our national security. Tomorrow 100 submarines. It doesn’t make sense to pretend that you can compete with a superpower like China if you buy. “

Beijing responded by demanding again to wedge the growing alliance against that claim.

“Australia’s blind ties to the United States are unexplained, reflecting the country’s immaturity and lack of wisdom to deal with the complexities of the world’s geopolitical arena. “Australia needs to grow,” quotes Professor Chen Hong of the Australian Research Center at Huadong Normal University.

“More ridiculously, in the tense relationship between China and Australia, US exports of wine, cotton, timber and timber to China have increased over the past year. Australia’s losses are its It turned out to be in the interests of my best friend. “

Drive deterrence

“Some pointless Australian politicians are talking about potential military conflicts with China and urging Australia to prepare for the war,” the Communist Party approved the editorial.

This is because there is a growing desire from the West to recognize Taiwan’s national character and defend its fledgling democracy.

Neither Canberra nor Washington have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. And so is most parts of the world, including the United Nations.

That’s because the Communist Party of China has claimed that the island of about 24 million people is a “selfish state” since 1949. It claims ownership under a temporary “one-country, two-principles” system.

However, Chair Xi fixed his legacy to successfully assimilate the island under Communist rule. And he is starting to get impatient.

Australia, the United States and other countries have accepted the “one-country-two-principles” debate to ride on China’s rapid economic growth, as long as the status quo is maintained. However, it is now very difficult to maintain such a carefully balanced ambiguity.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that it reserves the right to use its power. Global Times did so again. “If Taiwan’s problems are escalated so that they can only be resolved by military means, the sudden surrender of non-fighting Taiwanese authorities is within everyone’s expectations.”

Family feud

“The mainland does not want to fight war. It is willing to keep peace and make war a last resort,” another Communist editorial argues.

“Democratic Progressive Party officials dare not fight. They are making bluffs, but they are well aware that the island’s military power is weak. It can’t stand a single blow,” he said.

It ridicules Taiwan’s small army as it consists of “strawberry soldiers” who are young “soft” youths who cannot cope with pressure.

It accuses Taipei of wanting independence to rely entirely on “US and Western opinions.”

Taipei replied that it was ready to counter the invasion of China.

Foreign Minister Wu recently told ABC that Taiwan is preparing for an invasion.

“Xi Jinping set his policy: claiming that Taiwan guarantees his legacy. That’s a big part of his China dream,” he said. “Taiwan is a prize. For Xi, it means finishing what China’s revolutionary leader Mao Zedong has begun.

“Call it Xi’s bet. Its history is on his side, and his big rival, the United States, does nothing to stop him. There is a big challenge coming: America with Taiwan Will you fight? “

On Thursday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said he believed it would happen. “I have confidence in my long-term relationship with the United States and the support of the people and Congress of the United States.”

However, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister said he would not rely on his allies.

“Taiwan’s defense is in our own hands,” he said. “If China begins a war with Taiwan, we will fight to the end.”

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer | @JamieSeidel

