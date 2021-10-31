Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.





Microsoft Office provides Word, Excel and PowerPoint all in one app. Get seamless access to Microsoft tools on the go with Office apps, a simple, productive solution.

Access integrated Office features from your mobile device to scan PDF files, create spreadsheets, and create documents anytime, anywhere. Complete your workflow wherever you are, even if your network connection is temporarily interrupted. From Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, or Excel files, Office apps provide one seamless experience.

With intelligent cloud services and reliable security, Office apps help maximize productivity both at work and in life.

A combination of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint: a widely used tool that is now accessible within a single application, a reliable app for productivity. Use cloud-based storage to store and access Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files. You can create Word documents and collaborate. Turn on with others in real time. PowerPoint presentations can be shared and edited. Practice your presentation with the Presenter Coach. Excel worksheets can be created using one of the many templates available within the app or edited immediately. Shared views make it easy to access and collaborate on files that are shared directly or through Outlook or Teams. Open a meeting or shared video from where you left off.

Convert photos and documents using Office Lens Snap photos or upload photos from your camera roll to create documents. Work with your data by converting table photos into usable Excel spreadsheets. Enhances digital images on whiteboards and documents. Capture handwritten notes. You can carry it wherever you go. Edit your notes and share them with your friends, family and team right away.

PDF Scan and Edit Features: Scan PDF files and instantly convert them into Word documents and vice versa. Edit PDF files on your device quickly and easily on the go. A PDF reader allows you to access and sign PDFs.

Unique Office Mobile Features: Quickly write down your thoughts and ideas and save or share them via Sticky Notes. The QR scanner allows you to scan the QR code on your device and open the attached link. Documents and spreadsheets can be transferred between your mobile phone and your computer, or shared instantly. On a nearby mobile device.

Anyone can download the Office app for free and get started right away. Access and store your documents in the cloud by connecting to your Microsoft account (for OneDrive or SharePoint) or by connecting to a third-party cloud storage provider. Login with your personal Microsoft account or work or school account connected to your Microsoft 365 subscription to unlock premium features in the app.

You can do more on the go with the help of Microsoft Office.

Requirements: OS version: 4 latest major versions of Android running ARM-based or Intel x86 processors 1GB RAM or higher

This app is provided by Microsoft or a third-party app publisher and is subject to individual privacy statements and terms of use. Data provided through this store and the use of this app may be accessed by Microsoft or third-party app publishers as needed and is maintained by the United States or Microsoft or app publishers and their affiliates or service providers. ..

See Microsoft’s EULA for Office Terms of Service on Android. By installing the app, you agree to the following terms and conditions: https: //go.microsoft.com/fwlink/? linkid = 519111

