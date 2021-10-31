Puppies warn owners of “smoking and melting” Google Home Hub





They say the dog is a human best friend, and this is one of Nuneaton’s family after their pet Beagle Crossmax warns them when Google’s home hub is about to catch fire in the middle of the night. Was true.

Andy Smith was awakened by a 15-month-old puppy around 4:30 am, and Max stood up and released him, thinking he needed to use the yard to relieve himself.

But as he went downstairs, Andy noticed a clear smell of burning plastic. Now fully vigilant, he tracked the scent of his smoking Google Home Hub, which was sizzling at his home bar.

Andy immediately unplugged the device and vowed to take up the issue with Google the next day.

To explain what happened that night, Andy of Stocking Ford told Coventry Live:

So I came down and noticed the smell of burning plastic, and it came from Google-it all started to smoke and melt.

It was in the flame-retardant surround of the bar’s leather and burned it out. There was no fire at that time, but if it didn’t wake us up when Max happened, it probably did. “

What followed was a two-month battle with the Internet giant, and Andy was told that the incident had nothing to do with Google.

He explained: I contacted Google the next day. It was a nightmare. They asked me to send it back, which I did. In the first place, I lost it when I arrived at the factory. I chased dozens of times over 7 or 8 weeks.

Google Home Hub started smoking at midnight

“After they were able to find it, they finally came back to me and their engineers saw it and decided it was an external issue and had nothing to do with Google. I said I did.

They were basically blaming me-but it sat in the same place in my bar for 18 months. So I had them look at the engineer’s report, but they refused.

They sent me a replacement, but it’s still in the box-I don’t trust them right now. Their customer service was shocking. Eight weeks chasing them just to blame me after all. “

Despite customer service issues, what emerged from the entire episode is that Max is a good boy.

If Max didn’t wake us up, it could lead to a fire and everything would have been different, “Andy said.

CoventryLive approached Google for comment on this issue.

