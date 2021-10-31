Saudi Aramco surpasses Apple and Google to become the world’s most profitable company in the third quarter





London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the UN Climate Change Summit, COP26, this week. This begins today in Glasgow, the turning point of mankind.

Unfortunately, in recent days, usually Tigerish Johnson has warned that it is touch-and-go for the World Government to agree on a binding commitment to radically reset the Earth’s climate orbit.

COP26 is essentially a five-year report card on global progress since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, with most governments in the world having an average global temperature above 2 degrees Celsius, ideally 1.5. I promised to prevent it from being maintained every time. ..

It is against this background that 120 leaders in Glasgow are expected to develop detailed plans to reduce emissions.

However, the United Nations acknowledges that the emission reductions provided by governments are less than the reductions needed to meet 1.5 degrees.

The latest report on climate change warns that by the end of this century the Earth will warm to 2.7 degrees Celsius, almost double its target.

COP26 emphasizes the government’s ambition to further green the economy in lieu of a binding agreement on climate change, in other areas such as coal investment, forest protection and other non-economically sensitive sectors. Just look at agreeing to a deal.

If you want to know why COP26 seems to be far below the expectations of the Paris Agreement, see the Australian Government’s announcement on Tuesday.

Australia, one of the world’s top producers of coal and gas, has announced that it plans to target zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Binding law.

Instead, Australia relies on consumers and businesses to drive emission reductions, but the government will invest about $ 15 billion to help fund new, more environmentally friendly technologies.

China, where leader Xi Jinping is unlikely to participate in COP26, is the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases, accounting for 28% of the world’s emissions, while the United States is second.

China has invested heavily in renewable energy, but at one-third of the world’s solar capacity, almost three times its closest solar rivals, but the United States also maintains economic expansion. To do so, we are significantly increasing domestic coal production.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accounts for 5% of the world’s fourth-largest CO2 emissions, has also decided not to participate in COP26. On the plus side, India, the world’s second-largest coal consumer, with 7% in third place on the list, seems to be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow.

However, the lack of these two major leaders clearly impedes the potential for meaningful progress of all kinds of climate change, especially in the current geopolitical climate where competing interests are increasing.

Even an agreement with the Western government to remedy the $ 20 billion annual shortfall in helping emerging economies move to more environmentally friendly energy now looks like a suicide squad.

Developed countries have agreed to provide $ 100 billion annually to pay for decarbonization in emerging economies by 2020, dating back to 2009 during the COP in Copenhagen, but so far 80 billion. I only pay dollars. This week, as the United States refused to fill the shortfall immediately, it became clear that the $ 100 billion target would not be met until 2023. Alok Sharma, president of COP26 and an official of the British government, said the delay was the cause of serious dissatisfaction.

So what comes from COP26? World leaders may agree to stop investing in overseas coal mining. The G7 has already signed this, and China recently announced that it would do the same. It will not affect domestic production in the current energy crisis, but it seems achievable.

There is also a commitment to reduce global deforestation. Trees absorb more than one-third of the world’s carbon emissions, so palm oil, timber production and deforestation for grazing have a significant impact on climate change.

But earlier this year, US-based World Resources Institute expert Frances Seymour said some countries had previously made deforestation pledges that they couldn’t meet.

Humanity may be at a turning point, but the global government still seems to have failed to turn.

