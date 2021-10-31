What’s so unique about Meta?Mix reality and alphabet soup





Today’s alphabet is “mostly a group of businesses,” and the largest is Google. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the results for the quarter ending September 30, saying: Five years ago, I set out my vision to become an AI-first company. The results for this quarter show that investments have enabled us to build products that are more useful to people and partners … “

When Zuckerberg made a meta-announcement on October 28, he said, among other things, “Our mission continues to be to connect people. Our app and its brand haven’t changed either. Still, it was a people-centric technology design company … “MetaPlatforms, Inc. (FB)’s corporate structure remains unchanged, but the company has two business segments since the results of the fourth quarter of 2021. (Family of Apps and Reality Labs) will be reported.

But Zuckerberg, unlike Page, didn’t mention a “cleaner and more accountable” company in his speech. And other parts of the world. For example, Facebook’s quarrel with whistleblower Franceshausen, a former Facebook data scientist, continues in US courts. He said, “… I was as big as us, but at the same time I learned what it would be like to build on another platform, so I was humble during this period as well. Living under the rules deeply shapes my view of the technology industry …. “

Whether or not the “meta” name changes Facebook’s fate, it’s currently valued at just over $ 900 billion, but the fact remains that the company needs to change its perceptions-the world’s largest social networking site. A futuristic way from to one Google used DeepMind.

Zuckerberg wants the new ID to be “Metaverse First, not Facebook First” (Google emphasizes AI First, Meta won’t work without AI). He explained that this means that over time, you will no longer need a Facebook account to use other products and services of the company. This simply means that users can access Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or quickly go beyond that with Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse entity, Meta. According to Statista, in the first quarter of 2021, Facebook said that 3.51 billion people use at least one of its core products (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger) each month.

It’s similar to how individuals and businesses perform simple Jane searches on Google and leverage ads, but investors are now an expensive Google parent called “Alphabet,” worth $ 1.97 trillion. Can be dealt with.

However, at this time, the Meta brand is an ongoing work. According to Zuckerberg, the Metaverse includes both social experience and future technology. Going forward, Zuckerberg hopes that Metaverse will “reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce, and support the work of millions of creators and developers.”

But how unique is Facebook’s Metaverse?

That is not the case in the first place. Many tech companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, and Fortnite maker Epic Games, have been talking about Metaverse’s unique vision for quite some time. In fact, the term itself was borrowed from Neil Stephensons’ 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash, and the concept was used to describe a new kind of Internet with virtual reality (VR). ..

And if you’re a sci-fi movie fan, Tom Cruise encountered interactive billboards and iris-triggered direct marketing in the movie Minority Report released nearly 19 years ago, or Tony as a superhero in the movie Marvel Comics. Remember that you encountered Stark. Iron Man goes one step further with his artificial intelligence (AI) partner Jarvis (a highly intelligent system) to give him all the information he needs with holograms, computers, and Starks Iron Man suits. ..

Pokmon Go, a free location-based augmented reality (AR) mobile game for iOS and Android smartphone users, combines online reality with the real world. This allows players to use GPS (Global Positioning System) and Google Maps on their smartphones to find pocket stops where they can collect pocket balls and other items, such as public art installations, historical markers, and monuments. I can. And like PokeStops, Jim can be found in real-world locations around the world, without the need for users to use a virtual reality (VR) headset. This shows that AR technology is maturing.

You may remember Second Life. This is another kind of metaverse within or beyond the internet. Developed by San Francisco-based Linden Labs in 2003, this multiplayer world allows users to create digital 3D avatars, interact with others, play games, and more than one world called The Sims. It became fashionable digital when it became possible to explore and explore. Facebooks Metaverse is a VR and augmented reality (mixed reality that fuses VR and AR with the real world) platform, while Second Life is a virtual online world accessible on a PC. There is also a thriving market where users can buy and sell goods, real estate and services using a virtual currency called the Linden dollar. Second Lifes’ user base reached a record high of 1.1 million monthly active users in 2013 and is currently estimated to have 900,000 active users.

Founded by Rony Abovitz in 2010, Magic Leap goes one step further. It was considered one of the most promising companies in the field of mixed reality. Abovitz has managed to create and maintain a buzz around Magic Leap headsets for years without actually bringing the product to market. In 2018, US telephone company AT & T acquired a stake in the company, and the same year the first Magic Leap One headset was launched at the AT & T store.

However, Magic Leap One couldn’t stand the hype and was far from the high promises made in many demonstrations. Palmer Luckey, best known as the founder of Oculus VR and the designer of Oculus Rift (both now owned by Facebook or Meta), is a flashy blog post titled “Magic Leap is a Tragic Heap” that no one can do. We call it a hype vehicle. Use it in a meaningful way. Abovitz eventually resigned in 2020, with former Microsoft executive Peggy Johnson appointed CEO. In October 2021, Magic Leap raised $ 500 million, raised its total investment to up to $ 3.5 billion, and announced that its next AR headset, Magic Leap 2, will be available in 2022.

The enthusiasm for Second Life and Pokmon Go may have certainly diminished over time, but tech companies like Microsoft with HoloLens and US-based startup Magic Leap Inc. have joined AR and the real world. VR provides users and businesses with a world of so-called compound reality (MR) or mixed reality concepts. It is believed that these technologies have the potential to become the next big computing platform.

While VR is all about the world created only on computers or online, AR still deals with the real world, with virtual world elements that resemble layers of information built on it. AR technology was conceived by Ivan Sutherland, who invented the first AR system in 1968, but it is now in full bloom with customized applications for industrial automation, theme parks, sports television, military displays and online marketing. doing.

Jaron Lanier, an American writer, computer scientist, and classical music composer, allegedly spread the term AR. He and Thomas G. Zimmerman left the game company Atari in 1985 and was the first company to sell VR goggles and gloves, VPL Research Inc. Was established.

Mixed reality or MR, as the name implies, combines both realities to capture the strengths of both worlds.

To be fair, Zuckerberg said in his memo that Metaverse is a collective project that transcends a single company, created by people around the world and open to everyone. ..

In September, Facebook itself announced Ray-Ban Stories. This is a smart glass that is useful for capturing photos and videos, listening to music, and making phone calls. Built in partnership with Facebook and Essilor Luxottica, the Rayban Story is already available in some countries (but not in India). A month later, Facebook launched a $ 10 million creator fund to “encourage more people to build with us while continuing to roll out the beta version of Horizon.” Announced. Facebook Horizon is a place to explore, play and create with others in VR. In addition, the Facebook Reality Labs codec lifelike avatar is another ongoing research project.

Microsoft is also making a big bet on an MR holographic computer called HoloLens. HoloLens has a sensor that allows you to use your line of sight to move the cursor when selecting a hologram. Use gestures to open apps, select items to resize, drag and drop holograms, use voice commands to navigate, select, open, command and control apps I can do it. You can also talk directly to your mobile information terminal Cortana.

Indian companies have their own brushes with mixed reality. In the 2014 campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used London-based Musion’s 3D realistic holographic technology to simultaneously serve 128 viewers across India.

Mumbai-based VR startup Tesseract, with a majority stake in Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio, promises a mixed reality future for Jio Glass, Quark cameras, Holoboard headsets and Jio Fiber. This is a promising application for both consumers and businesses. For example, you can watch a soccer match on a VR headset. This headset streams matches live and projects interesting statistics on the fly with the help of Augmented Reality (AR). Similarly, a Hyderabad-based mixed reality startup called Imaginate enables cross-device communication via VR and AR wearables for corporate collaboration in the industrial sector.

All these examples highlight how Mixed Reality or MR comes from shadow sci-fi movies like Blade Runner 2049. This shows why MR is ready to become the next big computing platform.

But will it help Facebook go beyond the past with Meta? Or does adding meta to the Apple, Amazon, Alphabet or Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Tesla groups only add to the confusion in Alphabet soup?

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/whats-so-unique-about-meta-mixing-reality-with-an-alphabet-soup-11635670266464.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos