As the elections approach, what do Detroit business and citizen leaders want to see next?





Cole, who supported Duggan in 2013, has now pivoted to support Adams. He says he has never seen the government take significant steps to support black-owned businesses that are or want to work with cities.

He and his members want to see three things. An economic disparity survey that shows who “seats” about lucrative government contracts that can do tremendous things to help business grow. A quick payment ordinance to ensure that contractors and subcontractors do not wait for their money. We do not charge black-owned companies to be recognized as a minority business with the government.

“I expected 2018 and 2019 to move forward before COVID, but for some reason it didn’t happen,” Cole said. “He got our support because Anthony Adams talks more about the needs and concerns of my community.”

He cites Adams’ experience working for a small number of contractors and has deep experience in private and public works, from working under Mayor Coleman A. Young and Mayor Kwaimkirpatrick to serving as president. He called it a “living experience” for Adams, who pitched himself as a candidate. Of the Lakeshore Healthcare Investment Group.

The deal is especially important in the coming years, Cole said, regardless of who wins, Detroit gets historic federal assistance and decides how and with whom to use it.

Supporting minority contractors is important for wealth building and employment, and is a key issue for cities with a declining population, Cole added. Detroit’s population fell by 10.5% in the 2020 census, but Dagan promised to challenge it.

“One of the things Mike (Duggan) stood on was,’If the population grows, I should win,'” Cole said. “He no longer insists on it.”

