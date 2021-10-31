Research shows that digitally mature companies are preparing for the next wave of digital destruction.





United Arab Emirates, Dubai, October 27, 2021: A global research project by altimeters and Autodesk reveals that digitally mature companies are embracing the next wave of digital destruction called convergence. With the accelerated needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, innovative methods such as virtual communication, personalized digital engagement, immersive modeling, rapid prototyping, and efficient collaboration are now mainstream.

We surveyed 749 leaders from companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and China in the architecture, engineering, construction, (AEC), design, manufacturing (D & M) and media & entertainment (M & E) industries. Research shows that the turmoil caused by the pandemic has created two classes of companies.

First, due to the low maturity of digital, it has been difficult to implement these innovative methods and is still in the process of catching up. Second, due to the high maturity of digital, it has already implemented the latest innovative methods and is thriving. This group is preparing for the next wave of digital destruction called convergence.

Convergence is the blending of previously separate technologies, processes, and data to create new combinations of products, services, and experiences that reshape the processes and structures of the industry. Most companies today perceive convergence as a tendency to influence in some way. The survey found that 58% of respondents either thought about convergence or acknowledged that convergence was one of the most important parts of their business. An important point from the survey reveals that digital maturity is a strong prediction of how much a company believes it will be affected by convergence.

To determine if a company is digitally mature, respondents were asked to self-select one of the following steps to define their business.

Stage 0: Digital transformation is not a priority for us and we do not expect it to be digital transformation in the short term. Stage 1: We have just begun to build a business case for digital transformation. Stage 2: I started to understand the customer journey, improve my digital skills, map the process, and see the initial traction. Stage 3: We have started to digitize operations on a large scale, but the platforms and processes are being updated on a departmental basis. Stage 4: Focus on integrating operations to digitize operations and make data more strategically available throughout the organization. Stage 5: Building a strong digital foundation, currently focused on leveraging data and AI to optimize processes. Products and services; and customer experience.

Fifty-nine percent of companies with the highest digital maturity (Stage 5) say that convergence has the most significant impact on their business. As the level of maturity decreases, so does the perception of convergence as a destructive tendency. This makes sense as companies that are not digitally mature are catching up and struggling to implement the practices and innovations that are the milestones of digital transformation.

However, this does not mean that less mature companies need to wait until they reach the later stages of digital maturity to think about and prepare for convergence. In fact, to reach Stage 5 and enjoy the benefits of convergence, the foundation for convergence must be laid as soon as possible.

The first step in laying the foundation for digital transformation is to understand all the ways that convergence is taking place and identify the categories that have the most impact on your business.

The study revealed four levels of convergence.

Process Convergence: Previously, individual processes and workflows were connected throughout the business, improving efficiency and integrated goals. Technology Convergence: Technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, supply chain management, augmented reality, and virtual reality are converging to create new use cases and solutions. Data / Information Integration: Increased access to previously siled data / information and used throughout the business and industry to enhance a variety of new products and services. Industry Convergence: Previously, individual industries were more similar, connected, and creating new opportunities for value creation.

The benefits of convergence may seem apparent at all stages of digital maturity, but many companies face challenges in implementing the steps necessary to fully realize these benefits. Facing The main challenges are:

Culture-Resistance to change is a problem for many companies, especially large companies with legacy systems and practices. Machine Learning Data – Many innovative processes brought about by convergence are made possible by the power of AI. AI is a powerful technology that produces high efficiency, but there is a risk of accidentally deploying AI. Feeding the AI ​​engine with old or biased data can have the snowballing effect of a machine continuously learning and doing the wrong thing. Designing for Convergence Convergence requires designers and project planners to have a much broader, more foresighted, and disciplined mindset than ever before. This requires training, knowledge, and use of tools that help facilitate this type of thinking. Recruiting the Right Skills – Like any innovation, hiring the right skills to succeed in convergence is difficult, especially at the beginning of the confusion curve, due to lack and demand.

Alexander Stern, Autodesk’s technology strategist, understands convergence and makes it work in an organization is a lack of competitive advantage. The convergence of processes, data, and technology affects most internal work in the enterprise. Convergence of the industry driven by external forces that cause magic. This is when previously heterogeneous or parallel industries find ways to work together for mutual benefit. This collaboration can take many forms, such as partnerships, transactional relationships, or just shared resources.

Altimeter founder and senior fellow Charlene Li evaluates digital maturity and top investment priorities so companies can use this data to benchmark their own and create a roadmap for change. It states. By doing so, businesses can be prepared for all types of digital destruction and even prosper for it.

To download a copy of the details and report, go to the following website: http: //www.autodesk.ae/campaigns/discover-convergence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahawultech.com/news/research-reveals-digitally-mature-companies-are-preparing-for-the-next-wave-of-digital-disruption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos