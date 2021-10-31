Chicago Quantum Summit 2021-Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation





Chicago Quantum Summit 2021

The 4th Chicago Quantum Summit is an all-day presentation and discussion program focused on the growth of the Quantum ecosystem, the commercialization of research, and the consideration of complex issues such as workforce development and inclusion on a local and global scale. .. Hosted by the Chicago Quantum Exchange, this event brings together academic, government, and industry leaders to discuss how the field can strengthen and expand the quantum ecosystem on a local and global scale.

The summit is a hybrid event. Virtual participation is widely available.

Building a vibrant quantum ecosystem requires a working path to commercialize a diverse and quantum-enabled workforce and technology. The summit will address both panel and presentation areas by world leaders in quantum information science.

Featured speakers are:

Paul Alivisatos, President of the University of Chicago JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois David Awschalom, Professor of the Liew Family of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago. Senior Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory. Charles Tahan, Director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, Assistant Director of Quantum Information Science, National Quantum Coordination Office, Jesse Robbers, Director of the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau, Executive Committee Member, Paul Dabbar, Director of Industrial and Digital Infrastructure of Quantum Delta NL, Chairman Bohr Quantum Technologies CEO, Vanessa Z. Chan, Chief Commercial Officer, Office of Technology Transitions, Department of Energy Diana Franklin, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Chicago. Karen Jo Matsler, Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. Ezekiel Johnston-Halperin, Professor of Physics, Ohio State University. Thomas Saals, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Illinois, Chicago. M. Ofelia Aguirre Paden, Director of the Center for Science and Technology Partnerships (CSEP) at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Moderators: Linda Sapochak, Director of Materials Research, National Science Foundation, Mirella Koleva, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantopticon, Keith Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Great Lakes Crystal Technologies, Michael Flatt, Founder of QuantCAD. CEO and co-founder of Super.tech Pranav Gokhale; Co-founder and CEO of qBraid Kanav Setia; Founder of Carol Scarlet, Axion Technologies, LLC. Moderators: Liz Ruetsch, GM, Quantum Engineering Solutions, Keysight Technologies, Inc. Doug Finke, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Quantum Computing Report Cathy Foley, Chief Scientist of Australia

