The Osbournes’ Google tax on foreign profits is now making zero income, the Treasury reveals | Taxes and Spending





The Google tax, introduced by the coalition government to crack down on multinational companies shifting profits abroad, has been criticized as a complete failure as new documents are not expected to raise money over the next six years. increase.

The diversion profit tax, introduced in 2015, was welcomed as a pioneering effort to tackle multinational corporations that were lowering UK corporate tax by transferring profits abroad.

Authorities predicted that taxes would rise to $ 400 million a year, but new figures released in last week’s budget show that income has fallen to zero.

Worker James Murray, the shadow finance secretary of the Treasury, said: Rishi Sunak tried to fill it, but the diverted profit tax was a complete failure. The government’s own documents acknowledge that it does not bring anything at all. Large multinationals have repeatedly benefited from the Finance Minister’s tax cuts, while British companies are plagued by debt and unfair business tax rates.

This tax was introduced by then-Prime Minister George Osborne to prevent large-scale tax avoidance. According to Osborne, the tax was designed to deal with the very realistic anger people feel when they see big companies not paying taxes.

This was described as the world’s leading tax avoidance measure. Later, negotiations with HMRC revealed that Google wouldn’t pay taxes, but other companies were forced.

The bill was brought in after a series of tax lines involving large corporations. In 2012, it was revealed that Starbucks had sales of $ 1.2 billion in the UK over three years, was not profitable and did not pay corporate taxes. Amazon, Google and Microsoft were also closely monitored for taxes paid in the UK.

Last year, HMRC said it was conducting about 100 surveys of multinational corporations with arrangements to divert profits. Photo: Kirsty OConnor / PA

It was revealed that Amazon UK Services paid only 1.7 million taxes in 2018, despite the online giant’s total UK sales of 11 billion.

Google used a tax system known as the Double Irish and Dutch Sandwich to derive profits and avoid taxes through Ireland and tax havens. Last year he said he wouldn’t abuse loopholes.

Microsoft has revealed that it is avoiding up to $ 100 million in UK corporate tax annually by recording billions of pounds of sales in Ireland based on confidential transactions with UK tax authorities. ..

Authorities said last year that HMRC had conducted about 100 investigations into multinational corporations with arrangements to divert profits. As of the end of March 2020, the tax amount under consideration was $ 5.3 billion.

HMRC encourages companies to disclose their profit shift arrangements by signing up for a compliance facility. With complete and accurate disclosure, companies can renew their tax affairs through the facility without investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.

Internationally coordinated efforts have been made to prevent multinational corporations from creating elaborate corporate structures to avoid taxes.

Boris Johnson and other world leaders have been set to approve a new agreement at the G20 summit on Saturday to ensure that multinationals pay fair tax burdens around the world. .. The plan sets a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. A White House official reportedly described the deal as a restructuring of the rules of the global economy. It is estimated to raise more than 100 billion annually worldwide.

George Turner, director of the British charity Tax Watch, said the diverted profit tax did not stop companies from shifting their profits abroad. He said: Companies will continue to drive their profits around the world to take advantage of the lowest possible corporate tax rates. The new G20 agreement and the new 15% minimum tax rate do not end it.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance said: Diverted profit tax is an important tool to counter artificial profit transfer. Since its introduction, it has not only made significant income, but has also successfully encouraged the group to change their behavior to pay more corporate taxes in the UK.

