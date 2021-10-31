Google service was badly missed





The Honor 50 is the company’s first smartphone with Google Play Services, so it’s a huge milestone for Honor. After officially separating from Huawei at the end of last year, Honor launched the Honor V40 series in China, followed by a China-only launch event in June, announcing three new devices: Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor. it was done. 50SE. The company is currently launching both the Honor 50 and Honor 50 SE in the western market, and the big news is that both devices come pre-installed with the Google Play service.

The Honor 50 is a complete western release and is available for purchase in Germany, France, Finland, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom. It can also be imported to other European countries through Amazon, etc., and the starting price is a little high at 529.

Honor 50: Specifications.Specifications Honor 50 Dimensions and Weight 159.96 x 73.76 x 7.78mm 175g Display 6.57inch FHD + OLED2340 x 1080p 100% DCI-P3 Coverage 120Hz Refresh Rate 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate SoC RAM and Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage 8GB + 256GB Battery and Charging 4,300mAh 66W Fast Charging Rear camera) Primary: 108MP f / 1.9 Ultra wide: 8MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2MP f / 2.4 Depth: 2MP f / 2.4 Front camera 32MP f / 2.2 port USB type-CConnectivity5GNR4GLTED Dual band Wi-Fi (802.11 a / b / g) / n / ac / ax) Bluetooth 5.2SoftwareMagic UI 4.2 (based on Android 11) GMSColorsMidnight BlackEmerald Green The Honor 50’s bold design

The Honor 50 features a 6.57 inch full HD OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s pretty badly curved on either side, much more bent than the other phones I’ve used. It fits comfortably in my hand and the rejection of my palm was good, so I’m not very dissatisfied. However, the front camera is a fairly large spot on the display, and I wish it was smaller.

On the back of the phone is a unique pair of camera modules that consist of two circles. The upper module has a single 108MP camera, and the lower module has a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. There is also an LED flash. On the right side is a power button with a volume locker above it.

The Honor 50 has a monaural speaker and a single fire speaker at the bottom of the phone. It’s pretty noisy, but with average sound, I’m disappointed that the earpiece doesn’t even work as a second speaker. It has one USB-C port, a SIM tray, and no headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner in the display, which you can easily reach with your thumb when you pick up the phone.

Overall, I’m a fan of the Honor 50 design and it’s a very comfortable phone for long-term use.

Overall, I’m a fan of the Honor 50 design, and the combination of curved edges and the lightness of the phone makes it a very comfortable phone for long-term use. As a reminder, I usually prefer flat displays to curved displays, but the Honor 50 really looks great. The biggest problem I had with mobile phone displays was that the always-on display sometimes didn’t turn on. I don’t know why. I enabled it, and it works from time to time. However, the always-on display may not be enabled when the phone is sitting on the desk facing up. Hopefully Honor will fix this with a software update.

camera

The Honor 50 has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 108MP camera uses 9-in-1 pixel binning technology to create 12MP photos. This is the only camera worth talking on this phone. It can take decent pictures from the main sensor, but lags behind the experience offered by other manufacturers in this price range. Especially if the other cameras on the phone aren’t useful from safe to borderline.

Magic UI 4.2 — Fully equipped with Google Play services!

The headline feature of Honor 50 is that it includes Google services. This hasn’t been seen on Honor smartphones for a long time. I’ve seen Honor smartphones preloaded with Huawei Mobile Services. It’s also clear that we’ve seen Huawei devices running HarmonyOS and EMUI that look much like Magic UI.

Personally, Huawei Mobile Services has made a leap forward over the first iteration, but for me nothing beats the Google Play service. I use a myriad of Google services in my daily life, and I’m happy to finally be able to use them on my Honor smartphone without having to jump over hoops or look for alternatives. You don’t have to think about using Google services or my favorite apps. It now works like hundreds or thousands of other phones. I’d like to hold back more decisions about the company until I find the right flagship, but the Honor 20 Pro was one of my favorite phones at the time of its release.

The problem with Huawei Mobile Services was not only that it wasn’t Google, but that there were still some toothy problems that couldn’t really be solved. Apps that used the Google Maps API couldn’t actually display the map because they needed to be integrated. Installing apps that aren’t in AppGallery was often a tedious process, even if tools like Petal Search helped a bit. Overall, it was difficult to give a Honor phone to anyone, as many consumers weren’t familiar with Android smartphones.

But with that said, Honor was able to make a great smartphone, and while Honor 50 with Google Play services is more or less a different budget offer. Honor smartphones usually have good battery life, the Magic UI has many great features, and the camera is always very impressive. I was a little disappointed with the Honor 50’s camera, especially in this price range, as I was expecting more from the company.

We are excited to see how Magic UI develops its own identity over the next few years.

Overall, this is the first major return of honor without Huawei’s support in the west, so I’m looking forward to what happens. I’m certainly optimistic about what it can do, and given that Magic UI was based on EMUI, I’m excited to see how it develops its own identity in the future. I am.Performance, audio, and battery

The Snapdragon 778G is similar to the Snapdragon 780G, but with a slightly weaker GPU and ISP. However, it boasts faster CPUs, better modems with millimeter-wave 5G support, and faster memory support in LPDDR5 format. Like other Snapdragon 7 series chipsets, the goal of the Snapdragon 778G is to offer some of the premium features of the top Snapdragon 8 series portfolio in a more affordable package.

For games, the chip comes with an Adreno 642L GPU, such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game QuickTouch, which help game developers reduce GPU workload while providing higher visual fidelity. Supports the Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature of. It provides up to 30% faster touch response rate in the game.

For the average smartphone user, this chipset works perfectly

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is an interesting chip because it acts as a temporary gap between the upper midrange chipset and the flagship chipset. Everything basic about using a smartphone is fluid and fast, and nothing else is required of a chipset. Wii, GameCube emulation, etc. can’t push your smartphone to the absolute limit, but for the average smartphone user, this chipset works perfectly.

From all benchmarks, the Honor 50 is as good as possible with the Snapdragon 778G. All of these results are appropriate for this caliber chip, and the storage speed is fast enough that load times in apps and games are not an issue. The CPU throttling test is a bit inadequate because the lowest score is very low. Still, these are the levels of throttle you actually face after pushing the CPU to the limit by games or other means.

But when it comes to audio, I’m disappointed. When you look at smartphones in this price range (and much lower) released with dual speakers, there is one bottom fire speaker. That’s not something I usually care about, but I know a lot of people do. At this point in 2021, you’re used to smartphones in all price ranges. On the bright side, the speakers are quite large. However, the audio quality itself is average. These are “smartphone speakers” and have all the ounces of the stigma that the phrase has.

At least when it comes to battery life, Honor has nailed it again. The Snapdragon 778G isn’t the power-consuming chip you see at the flagship end. Also, due to the software optimization of Magic UI, this phone only consumes battery all day long. Even better, the 66W charging brick in the box (which is crazy, isn’t it?) Helps you pick up slack if you need juice in a pinch.

Conclusion: The prestigious Western comeback is a step in the right direction

If this were another smartphone from another company, I wouldn’t write much at home. The 529 is a lot of money for what this phone offers if something like Xiaomi or OPPO is cheaper and much better. However, there are some important benefits that Honor smartphones have inherited from past owners, which will really make the company shine. The first is camera performance and the second is battery life.

The Honor 50 is a big return to the Western market for the company, although it hasn’t fully demonstrated Honor’s talent yet.

But my first stance still remains. This is a difficult phone to recommend to almost anyone. It’s good in itself, but there are phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro that offer about the same good specs at a fairly low price. The POCO F3 is another such phone, or the OnePlus Nord 2. Whatever the most valuable smartphone is, it seems that much less money is about as good as the Honor 50 in its department.

I like Honor 50 and I’m really happy that Honor is back with Google Play Services. I’ve always been a big fan of the company’s flagship and I’m looking forward to what’s to come. This is a step in the right direction and there is nothing I think is wrong with this phone as a midrange smartphone. It’s just that there are cheaper phones. Still, I’m looking forward to what happens next. Also, I’m really looking forward to testing and reviewing the Honor smartphone in the west.

