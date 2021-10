Google Pathways architecture claims to solve today’s AI limitations

Alphabet Incs Google has announced the introduction of Pathways, a new AI solution that combines the capabilities of multiple ML solutions into a single AI system.

According to Google Research and Health, Google Senior Fellow, and Google AI Head of SVP Jeff Dean, the ML model is too specific for individual tasks and relies on one form of input. To integrate them into several levels, Google has built Pathways. This solution generalizes millions of tasks in a single AI system and enables more efficient understanding of different types of data. The solution is to move us from the era of single-purpose models that simply recognize patterns to an era in which more versatile intelligent systems reflect a deeper understanding of our world and can adapt to new needs. He explains.

Dean argues that Pathways is the solution to the three limitations of today’s AI model.

– AI models are usually trained to do just one thing.

– AI models are primarily focused on one sense.

– AI models are dense and inefficient.

Dean argues that today’s AI systems are being trained from scratch for new problems, and that the parameters of mathematical models start with random numbers. Each new model takes a lot of time in the process because it trains you to do only one thing from doing nothing, rather than extending existing learning. These solution paths allow you to train a single model to do multiple things. Models have a variety of capabilities and can be stitched together to perform new and complex tasks. He claims that this is approaching the human brain.

This solution enables a multimodal model that simultaneously includes visual, auditory, and language comprehension. This announcement shows that Pathways can process data in more abstract formats and helps find useful patterns that have avoided human scientists in complex systems such as climate dynamics.

Next-generation AI includes a single model that is sparsely activated. This means that small related paths over the network can take on tasks rather than the entire system. Such an architecture with larger capacity and different tasks is faster and much more energy efficient.

This is Google AI’s second solution that integrates multiple solutions. Earlier this week, Google AI proposed a method called Task Affinity Group (TAG) to determine the tasks that need to be trained together in a multitasking neural network.

Meeta Ramnani

Meeta has completed PGD in Business Journalism from IIJNM in Hanga Roa. She has over 6 years of experience in journalism and writes about new enterprise technologies focused on digital transformation.

