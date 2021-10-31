Bill Gates: Financing Clean Technology is a Way to Avoid Climate Disasters





Writer is co-founder of Microsoft, founder of Breakthrough Energy, and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Before the last major COP meeting in Paris in 2015, innovation was hardly on the agenda of climate change. That will be the central stage for this year’s Glasgow. Shifting the world’s focus to the invention of clean technology was one of the greatest successes of the Paris COP. Continuing that trajectory is perhaps the greatest opportunity of the year, as the world is the only way to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions from about 51 billion tonnes per year to zero by 2050.

Today, funding and venture capital for basic research and development for clean start-ups in difficult-to-decarbonize sectors is increasing significantly more than ever. As a result, some important clean technologies now exist and are ready to scale up, including sustainable aviation fuels, Green Steel, and ultra-powerful batteries.

But if the world is serious about climate change innovation, these breakthroughs must be just the beginning and not the end of the story. At COP26, we need to figure out how to turn a lab-proven concept into a ubiquitous product that people want and can afford to buy. This will require significant efforts to fund hundreds of commercial demonstration projects for early-stage climate technology.

It’s very difficult for start-ups to commercialize their products, but it’s unique to energy companies. When I started Microsoft, I didn’t need a lot of infrastructure to write code. Once written, I was able to make an almost endless copy with very little money, completely faithfully.

Climate-friendly technology is much more difficult to navigate. Once we are able to produce green hydrogen in the lab, we need to prove that it works on a large scale (safely and reliably). That means building a huge physical plant, solving engineering, supply chain, and distribution problems, repeating them over and over, and steadily reducing costs. Demonstration projects like this are very complex, very risky, and very expensive. And it is very difficult to fund them.

Clean technology has yet another problem. When all the complex, risky, and costly work is done, you have a product that does much the same thing you’re trying to replace. Green steel has much the same functionality as today’s steel, but at a higher cost. At least for a while.

Not surprisingly, finding a buyer is difficult, so banks charge more for loans. Due to the high cost of capital, the price of the product is high. Financing is so difficult that commercial demonstrations can be a very slow process. Today, the key to the climate innovation agenda is to make it faster.

We believe this can be done. Hundreds of governments and businesses have Net Zero commitments and billions of dollars in investment. There is an opportunity to speed up the innovation cycle by funding these projects and creating systems that motivate them to promise the purchase of products such as sustainable aviation fuels and Green Steel. By investing more money to build a demonstration project, recognizing these contributions as one of the best ways to meet Net Zero’s commitment, and creating a system to measure the impact of these investments. , Provides the best opportunity to avoid climate disasters. ..

When I think about going to zero, I ask three questions. First, can the world maintain public support for climate change? It depends on ensuring that energy conversion is not so expensive that people lose their patience. Second, emerging economies such as India, Brazil and South Africa contribute far less to climate change than developed countries, but are most affected, but reduce poverty without emitting greenhouse gases. Can you continue to do it? It depends on lowering the price of green materials, so you don’t face any trade-offs between growth and a livable climate.

And third, what happens in the meantime? Almost everyone living today needs to adapt to warmer climates. The effects of rising temperatures, such as more frequent droughts and floods, dry farmlands, and the spread of crop-eating pests, are particularly damaging to farmers. While these changes are problematic for farmers in rich countries, they can be fatal to farmers in low-income countries. Therefore, in addition to making clean energy cheaper, we need to double innovations like improved seeds that help the poorest farmers grow more food.

At COP26, the world needs to scale up its clean technology innovations to mitigate the worst effects of climate and adapt to the effects it already feels, just as it did in 2015. I have.

