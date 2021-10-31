Innovative technology industry to move the country forward: Golam Murshed





Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, dreamed of building an industrially and economically prosperous Bangladesh only if innovative powers boost domestic industry. He said he would move forward.

“Walton is advancing the domestic high-tech industry. The development of Bangladesh and the current government, and Walton’s 12-year journey are going on as well. We want Walton to represent Bangladesh in the world. We are working with expectations. By 2030. “

Walton’s Managing Director and CEO said these during his speech at the Grand Final of the Bangladesh Innovation Grant (Big) -2021 competition held in the auditorium of the Bangladesh Film Archive in Agargaon on Saturday, October 30th. I made a statement.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Father of the Nation, Banga Bandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Ideas Project in the ICT sector has arranged a contest on a virtual platform for startups and innovators.

Walton was the title sponsor of the Grand Finale of this contest. The best startups in the contest were awarded Rs 10,000.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal attended the event as effectively the chief guest. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for ICT, presided over the “Big-2021” Grand Finale.

Special guests were NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary of ICT, Md Abdul Mannan, Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council, Abdur Rakib, Director of Idea Project, and Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited.

Junaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of ICT, said that modern and digital Bangladesh architect Sheikh Hasina has chosen technology as a tool to build Bangladesh’s industrially and economically prosperous Bangladesh. rice field.

The Minister of ICT emphasized the various activities and achievements of the current government in the field of technology and said that the Banga Bandu Innovation Grant (Big) Contest will be held every year.

Gollum Marched took this opportunity to say, “Creation, happiness, joy. The combination of these three is an innovative force. If such an arrangement with a startup or innovator was made 15 or 20 years ago, Walton At least 26 companies like this will increase. Today’s 28 startups can sponsor an additional 26 such events in one era, and this event will be successful. “

He also assured them that they would provide all sorts of possible cooperation if they needed it. Walton MD and CEO also said, “Startups are like unicorns and their symbols are purity, freedom, independence and magic. 26 startups show their magic. They move Bangladesh forward and advance the world. Lead. Congratulations and best wishes family from Walton.

At this event, it was reported that more than 7,000 startups from all over the country and 255 startups from overseas participated in the “Big-2021” contest held on the online platform. Of these, 65 local start-ups were selected in two rounds. We held a 13-episode special reality program “Big-2021” and selected the best 26 startups from them.

Since then, a total of 48 initiatives have been selected as finalists for the Grand Finale. This includes 26 selected startups, 10 from the international arena, and 10 from the Idea Project Portfolio.

At the Grand Finale, a total of 36 startups were selected as the final winners. Each winning startup was awarded a grant of Rs 100,000. Among them, “Open Re Factory” was selected as the best startup, and the “Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2021 (Big)” emblem and prize money of 10,000 rupees were awarded.

