Research, innovation, quality, to make India’s knowledge a superpower, says Tessie Thomas





Missile Woman says the efforts of scientists and engineers have driven India into an elite club of space, defense and nuclear technology.

Research, innovation and quality are the three pillars of India’s knowledge superpower, said Tessie Thomas, a renowned scientist at the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and director of the aviation system.

Dr. Thomas delivered a convocation speech at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday, stating that DRDO’s efforts have positioned the country as one of the top several countries in the world with multi-level strategic capabilities. .. These include the Agni series, underwater weapons systems, ballistic missile programs, main fighters, electronic warfare, multirange radar systems, fighters, light fighters and their variants, and early warning and control systems.

She is the first woman to say that Indian missile women have a strong position in the fields of science and engineering in terms of advanced technology and in-house research with academic institutions, producing qualified and trained personnel. He said he was Monica, who was acquired as a scientist. Leads a missile project in India.

She said the continued efforts of scientists and engineers have driven India into an elite club of space, defense and nuclear technology. New strategies need to be developed to guide, nurture and retain young talent in the engineering stream. The connection between the national research institute and the university system needs to be reviewed again. Dr. Thomas said the commitment to foster a scientific temper among students needs to be renewed so that they can address the challenges in a scientific way.

She said Industry 4.0 will revolutionize the industry with the current trends in automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies such as cyber-physical systems, cloud computing and cognitive computing. Today is the world of digitalization, networks are a major factor, and there is artificial intelligence and the use of advanced materials for manufacturing, Dr. Thomas added.

Gajjala Yoganand, Chairman of the NIT-C Board of Directors, addressed new graduates, and Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT-C, published an annual report highlighting the achievements of the Institute in 2020-21.

V. Manjunath in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering has secured the highest CGPA (9.75 / 10) of all B. Tech students going out. He received the Bapana Gold Medal and Professor Allesu Kanjirathinkal Memorial Award.

Among the graduate students, Sana Shahul Hameed of M.Tech Structural Engineering Stream of Civil Engineering and M. There is S. Bala Murugan from Tech. The Mechanical Engineering Manufacturing Technology Stream won the Bapana Gold Medal with 9.93 out of 10 CGPA.

Toppers in the 10 B. Tech, 25 M. Tech, 3 M. Sc, MCA, and MBA programs were also awarded gold medals for outstanding performance in their respective disciplines. Registrar Jeevamma Jacob, Dean Saly George, and heads of various departments managed the convocation ceremony in virtual mode.

