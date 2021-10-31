The future of Ralph Lauren, and retailers, have the potential to decorate clothes in-store





Ralph Lauren polo shirts are on display in the windows of the New York store.

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Imagine if the colors that apparel retailers choose for the latest lines often don’t suit your taste, or if they appear to be behind the latest trends in sidewalks and social media by the time you reach the store shelves. The solution may come sooner.

By next year, Ralph Lauren’s flagship store may have textile coloring technology to allow shoppers to have a blank slate of dyed cotton polo shirts in the store.

Chemical giant Dow, a major player in textile dyes, has worked with Ralph Lauren on a new process of cotton dyeing that reduces chemical use, water and energy intensity.

“Ralph Lauren is clearly a large user of cotton, requires a lot of chemicals and a lot of water to dye the fabric and produces a lot of waste, mainly using heat and pressure. Dow’s CEO Jim Fittering told CNBC ESG Impact Summit last Thursday.

For example, trillions of liters of water are used to dye fabrics, which is equivalent to 20% of the world’s wastewater.

This is one of the reasons Dow developed what was called ECOFAST Pure earlier this year. It requires up to 90% less chemicals, 50% less energy and 50% less water to dye cotton.

However, sustainability projects will also have a significant impact on retailers’ so-called experiential retail efforts to give consumers new reasons to enter stores as an e-commerce footprint that is expanding only as a result of a pandemic. May be given.

Ralph Lauren’s Color on Demand project uses Dow technology to color cotton at any point in manufacturing and reduce lead times for making color decisions. Halide Alagz, Ralph Lauren’s Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, said in an announcement earlier this year that retailers “can meet the demands of personalized consumers faster than ever before.” rice field.

He didn’t say that, but that potentially means coloring shirts in stores.

“Ralph Lauren could do something like put a color on demand in one of New York’s flagship stores next year, so you can go into the store and dye Ralph Lauren’s polo.” Fittering said in CNBCESG Impact. event. “This wouldn’t have been possible without this technology.”

“We look forward to sharing more about this in due course,” a Ralph Lauren spokeswoman said.

Post-pandemic era of experiential retail

It’s nothing new to Ralph Lauren to come up with new strategies to get consumers more involved in the apparel production experience. Shoppers can now customize the color of the iconic horse logo sewn on apparel shirts ordered online. Other retailers, such as The North Face, have forced consumers to pick and choose jacket components and manufacture their tastes throughout.

Customization and faster fashion that incorporate individual consumers into the shopping story are rolled out in a variety of ways in the retail sector. Levi Strauss & Co. Chip Bergh, CEO of, said that traditional sizes are a thing of the past, as retailers can uniquely fit their clothes to each and every one of them with much faster manufacturing that combines 3D body scanners and camera technology. It says that it will be. .. Both Nike and Amazon have acquired body scan technology in recent years.

All pre-pandemic conversations in the retail industry were about selling experiences to things. Many things at work may have been suspended by the blockade as digital has become the only way to do business, but these strategies will be refocused.

“E-commerce has earned points for penetration and mindshare and will not give back,” said Simeon Siegel, a retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets. “But strong stores that have survived the pandemic are even more powerful and unlikely to disappear,” he said.

This means more blends of e-commerce stores and hands-on stores, especially in high-profile areas. “The store will be more experiential than every day,” Siegel said. “The secret is how to use it to sell more.”

Allowing consumers to choose colors and dye apparel in stores can help create the type of emotional attachment that leads to key future retail purchases.

According to Siegel, making consumers “creators” was “always a powerful thing. Bringing consumers into the story has always been a winning proposal.”

“People want to recover after a pandemic,” said Ivan Feinseth, Chief Investment Officer and Research Director at Tigress Financial Partners. “Many ideas have been shelved for the pandemic, but they’ll be back. A significant portion of retail is still in stores,” he said.

Apparel customization and rapid production that allows consumers to choose colors is an interesting development. This is because the dough preparation process is historically toxic and can only be done by workers wearing protective equipment in the factory environment.

“Chemicals for dyeing raw materials, the overall handling of how companies remove raw materials … don’t take excess dye and throw it into the sink,” he said, but as a cleaning agent. , Has become much more common.

Dow refused to elaborate on the CEO’s comments.

Ralph Lauren officially announced that its goal is to be the world’s first “scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system”, reducing chemical usage by up to 85% in the first phase used in traditional dyeing equipment. rice field. By 2025, we aim to use the Color on Demand platform in over 80% of solid cotton products.

The two companies also announced earlier this month that they are open sourcing dyeing processes for the textile industry.

Breakthrough in color technology

Multiple breakthroughs in fabric coloring are underway. Digital printing is already changing the way consumers control colors and patterns.

“Empty is the limit of what consumers can order and receive,” said Ken Butts, Datacolor’s global key account manager, who works with retailers to implement digital color solutions in the supply chain. This is mainly for DIY craftsmen, and while migrating to apparel, it is limited to online companies doing it for patterns rather than plain fabrics such as fabrics and curtains. “We’ve seen companies invest in their digital printers and print samples, and the next step is to print directly for consumers,” he said.

Digital printing can quickly respond to consumer interests and demands, but among other factors, there are many fabrics that cannot be processed yet, so it will not quickly replace traditional dyeing.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t be overcome someday. But your typical polo shirt first looks like a shirt and then is dyed in the shape of a shirt. It can’t be printed. It’s you there Can’t twist it [the printer].. “

Traditional approaches to dyeing garments such as polo shirts require an intensive process using hundreds of gallons of pigment and large quantities of large machines. A small machine used to test color samples.

“Everywhere in the world, there are factories that dye fabrics with large equipment of thousands of pounds at a time. Labs have similar works on a small scale, where manufacturers are testing their ability to make specific fabrics. . Color “. “When a retailer demands a new color, the first step for the supplier is to test it with smaller equipment.”

Small equipment still requires chemicals and water, and the end of the process involves waste disposal issues, but as technology improves, retailers are putting dough in stores, especially in large flagship-style stores. It’s not unreasonable to foresee a dyeable future There are no space constraints.

Customers may be able to come to the store and choose a color from the palette, or even bring in a color with them, and the software can translate it into the dyes they need. increase. However, timing matters in the color-dyed in-store revolution. Even the most efficient chemical stains can take up to an hour to produce the final garment. But for both consumers and retailers, it can be better than the current process.

“Currently, designers are trying to predict consumer trends by choosing palettes that will appear in stores six to nine months from now in the summer of 2022,” Butts said. If a retailer makes a mistake in a trend, the rush and cost of new manufacturing and transportation can be costly and the trend can be missed by the time a new unit is obtained. “Now you can keep up with the current hot trends,” he said.

Consumers can come to the store with color in mind and may have seen someone wearing it. Apparel could be manufactured within a day or two, and retailers didn’t have to order 10,000 shirts in advance. “Dyeing the fabric to the customer’s taste is really exciting,” Butts said.

Sustainability and apparel consumers

Datacolor is a quality control effort related to color conversion to numeric codes that can be communicated between designers and textile manufacturers in the supply chain, reducing the need to exchange physical samples during the design process, and color verification. Focus on support. It’s right when it’s time to manufacture thousands of parts. This is a more efficient approach to apparel production than designers who send color palettes to dyeing plants around the world. Designers need to send back fabric samples for visual review “until they find something they like.” Said.

But whether it’s digital innovation or dyeing innovation, the retail industry has sustainability issues that are still difficult to address. Faster communication and faster fashion in the design and manufacturing process attracts shoppers, but consumers do, even though the underlying process used to produce their work requires less resources and energy. Flipping the wardrobe more often is not always more sustainable. It can also increase consumption as the number of purchases increases, as it increases the reasons consumers come to the store and may spend more time waiting for custom items to be completed.

“You can get rid of all the big pigments in the machine, but at the end of all that, you’re still left with clothes or cloth,” Butts said. “That question still needs to be addressed. I like to see improvements in the coloring process, but I still have to work on sustainability from an end-to-end perspective.”

“Let’s face it,” Siegel said. “In retail, the most sustainable option is not to sell merchandise in the first place.”

Low-carbon, low-harm, non-energy-intensive manufacturing is good for retailers and brands, but it doesn’t address consumer waste and landfills. Therefore, the retail model is a reuse business such as resale and Rent the Runway, which was released last week.

The Ralph Lauren-Dow partnership may be novel in how its sustainability in the manufacturing story leads to a new story in consumer experience-based retail, but it answers the bigger question. I don’t have a brand.

“Retailers are not only in the business of selling more units, but also in the business of improving sustainability. The question is how to marry the two,” Siegel said. increase. “They need to balance the high-wire behavior of getting better without keeping consumers away, and convince consumers that the best thing is to leave, and that story hasn’t been written yet. . “

