Here’s how the technological environment in the region is changing:





ai As the region is undergoing a rapid transition, the Middle East offers several opportunities for innovation. The recently signed 41st edition of Gitex Global offers a unique international opportunity to meet and connect with technology companies of all sizes. The event highlighted trends in megatechnology that shapes the region and the world, such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain. The themes were considered at six events: Gitex Global, Gitex Future Stars, Ai Everything, Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, and Marketing Mania. The show also witnessed more than 3,500 exhibitors from 140 countries, including 120 government agencies and 600 startups.

New conferences and projects such as Gitex Global Leaders Vision, Women in Tech and Code Infinity debuted at this event.

The show featured innovative solutions, built new technology partnerships, announced expansion plans, and much more.

The region pursues innovation

The first edition of the Gitex Global Leaders Vision included policy makers, innovation and investment institution leaders in the Middle East and Africa, and set out the country’s goals and strategies for a technology-driven future.

The UAE announced October 29th as its annual National Coder Day, with the aim of achieving the world’s highest per capita rate of coders within 10 years. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications at Gitex Global Leaders Vision, highlights the initiative of the UAE Coders Association, discusses plans and brings together 60,000 coders already residing in the UAE. I collected it. .. He also believed that the country was good at developing female coders and could bring new employment opportunities to the female population across Emirates.

The Dubai Digital Authority has revealed that Dubai’s paperless strategy has achieved its target of 98.86%. This includes making 43 government agencies completely paperless. On December 12, the Dubai government will issue the final paper transaction. Wesam Lootah, CEO of Digital Dubai’s Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said it will be a day to commemorate the completion of the Dubai Paperless Strategy launched in 2018. Equivalent to 39,000 trees of paper.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhammed Al-Asker, Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, also called for cross-border cooperation in the maturation of digital human rights. He said rights include guaranteed Internet access for everyone and digital connectivity is an option. He also said that digital ethics ensure privacy, balance freedom of expression and personal protection, put digital fluency at the center of education, optimize digital consumer rights, and cyber. He added that he must mature to raise security awareness.

Brigadier General Khalid Nasser al-Razuki, Director of Artificial Intelligence of the Dubai Police, outlined a new initiative aimed at making Dubai the safest city in the world. The islands of the world.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has announced AI-powered technology to ensure safer cycling tracks, but Salem Almary, Deputy Secretary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said Dubai is a component of the next satellite. We have confirmed that we will consider manufacturing most of the products locally. Depends on startups and small businesses.

Startup Pavilion

Gitex Future Stars, the region’s largest tech event for start-ups, witnessed the participation of 600 companies and talents from the music, fashion, art and sports industries. The platform has also paved the way for economic diversification. The platform also provided new opportunities for economic diversification. In addition, creative economy entrepreneurs and investors discussed how to leverage technology to revolutionize the creative sector.

Dubai World Trade also announced the rebranding of Gitex Future Stars to North Star Dubai.

During the event, Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem, partnered with AWS to help tech startups build scalable, secure, cloud-based services that accelerate growth. Hub71 Chief Operating Officer Jida Itani said: The support infrastructure for the startup community continues to grow as we learn about the needs of our founders. Joining forces with Amazon Web Services opens up opportunities for startups. Startups will be able to take advantage of cloud solutions as they consider expanding their business.

In addition, Azimut has launched a MENA-focused VC fund in collaboration with Gellify Middle East, using technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet to smart cities, healthcare, digital commerce, fintech and Industry 4.0. Raised $ 50 million for tourism start-ups. Internet of Things, blockchain, cyber security.

The startup platform has also launched Code Infinity, the region’s first and only developer event, to empower young programmers. During the show, Microsoft announced a strategic partnership with industry leaders to bridge the gap in local IT skills and address supply and demand challenges for the entire business. In addition, the company has collaborated with Oracle and Red Hat as a founding partner of Gitex Code Infinity.

The event also featured a panel discussion on data-driven economic reasoning. The Panel discussed how regulators, businesses, and consumers cannot compromise on freedom of choice and yet must always provide an ethical framework. The panel includes data science directors Dina Mohammed Laity and Talabat, leading data strategist Jennifer Belissent, strategy and analytics directors Snowflake, Nuno Amral de Frietas, and Forbes Insight presidents Kitch, William Thompson, and Alteryx. Included was data evangelist Vishal Soni. ..

Towards a hybrid world

As the world expects a pandemic to shrink, many are wondering about the future of companies that have introduced new technologies. Many of these improvements are expected to be permanent and include features such as flexible scheduling that allows employees to work from home when needed.

According to a Gartner survey, 75% of hybrid or remote knowledge workers say they have higher expectations for flexibility, with four in ten employees returning to a face-to-face office environment. There is a risk of retirement if forced to do so.

The hybrid working model stays here. And the best scenario is to give employees the flexibility to work from home or anywhere. But with the hybrid working model, there are a few things that need to be addressed. First, experience to stay productive with solutions and devices. Second, to ensure the security of endpoint data centers, Haidi Nossair, senior director of Dell Technologies’ client solutions group MERAT, said.

Cybersecurity continues to be a priority as remote and hybrid work environments pose new challenges. To better understand the security requirements of emerging hybrid workplaces, Entrust polls 1,500 executives from manager level to C suite and 1,500 full-time and part-time workers at entry and associate levels. Did. In this survey, we interviewed workers from 10 countries in four global regions, revealing executives’ perceptions of the new hybrid workplace intent and employee perceptions of work arrangements and organizational goals. Eighty percent of executives and 75% of employees reported that their organization is currently using a hybrid model or is exploring a hybrid work style remotely. However, 54% of employees reported that they lost productivity up to 6 times due to network access concerns, and leaders secured home Internet security (21%) and corporate sensitive data breaches (20%). It is listed as the biggest issue above.

Attivo Networks has deployed identity discovery and response and Active Directory protection solutions to address local threat situations and hybrid working models. The ADAssessor solution analyzes Active Directory flaws and vulnerabilities to identify advanced attacks in real time. Ray Kafity, vice president of Attivo Networks, says ADSecure technology stops Active Directory abuse by quickly masking legitimate Active Directory objects, alerting them to illegal operations, and returning false information to thwart attacks.

All of these protections are achieved without changing the production Active Directory environment.

On the other hand, to meet the challenges of the hybrid work model, it’s also essential to rethink how to upgrade the system to achieve the best results, Jabra says. The dramatic changes brought about by the pandemic have made people more physically separated than ever before. Therefore, organizations need to think of ways to adapt as quickly as possible and effectively conduct remote meetings without compromising audio and video settings, and Jabra’s Eastern Europe, Russia, CIS, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Nicolas Bliaux, Managing Director, commented. ..

By deploying advanced 180 video technology and a variety of intelligence-driven features, Jabra can meet your needs and bring safe, socially distant meetings back to the table as realistically as possible. Bliaux added that it is more necessary than ever to improve the look and sound of life in this new world of hybrid work.

The future of the Tertiary Industrial Revolution

The Middle East, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has always been a leader in the adoption of technology. The public and private sectors have taken a major step in creating a powerful digital infrastructure that promotes innovation and opens up new economic opportunities. According to Gartner, IT investment in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow 4.5% year-on-year to $ 171.3 billion.

Demand and expected investment in local IT companies will strengthen the local economy. Technology not only has a significant impact on the operation of the Middle East and its businesses, but it also has a beneficial impact on the people who live here. The region seems to be becoming an important participant in the technology industry.

