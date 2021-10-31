UM Innovation Partnership Announces Record Number of Commercialization Agreements





ANN ARBOR The University of Michigan has reported a record number of license and option contracts and patents issued over the past year, further strengthening its position as a leading university for commercializing research and technology. I am doing something like that.

From the previous fiscal year to the 19th fiscal year, the university signed 287 license and option agreements with companies seeking to commercialize UM research discoveries during the 2021 fiscal year. UM also reported that it issued 169 US patents in the past fiscal year. This is an increase from 163 cases in FY2008.

According to the latest rankings of the Association of University Technology Managers, this milestone ranks the university in the top five nationwide for establishing start-ups, creating disclosures of new inventions, and signing commercialization contracts with the private sector. It starts from.

“Thanks to UM’s strong partnership with the wonderful innovator community, we set a new record for commercialization contracts in 2009 and continued to perform strongly in disclosing inventions and establishing new start-ups,” said Deputy Researcher. President Kelly Sexton said. Innovation partnership.

“I am proud of the UM research ecosystem that continues to provide us with such amazing innovations to foster, as well as the recent launch of innovation partnerships and the new Corporate Research Alliance team. With the creation of, we will be able to provide better service to UM teachers in the next few years. “

Innovation Partnership, a reorganized unit based in the Vice President’s Office for Research, which acts as a central hub to lead the commercialization of UM research, supports the commercialization of technology and the growth of start-ups. Launched in October to build and promote corporate research partnerships.

This unit is specific to the Rebranded Technology Transfer Authority and former Business Engagement Centers to modernize the way technology commercialization and corporate research partnerships are created and managed to have the greatest impact. Incorporates and extends the work of elements and staff.

UM also launched 23 startups during FY2009. Overall, UM startups have raised $ 1.5 billion. This includes $ 645 million in venture capital investment.

The innovation partnership-led licensing activity also generated $ 42.9 million in revenue, a significant increase from last year’s $ 14.5 million, much of which is invested in university research and innovation.

A notable start-up that has made significant commercialization this year is InheRET. It has created a tool that more accurately identifies people at risk of developing hereditary cancer than a standard family history. The genetic risk assessment tool was developed by a team led by David Keren, CEO and founder of InheRET, and a professor of pathology at the Michigan School of Medicine.

Exits during the period will include Kinetica Labs, which develops a trio of motion capture applications for the workplace safety market. This technology was the brainchild of Sang Hyun Lee, the company’s founder and chief technology officer, and UM’s professor and deputy director of civil engineering and environmental engineering.

The Innovation Partnership also supported the scale of two UM startups through venture capital provided by Accelerate Blue Fund, an evergreen venture fund managed by the unit. Movellus, ABF’s first investor, provides technology to drive semiconductor chip design for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other applications. The second investment was in Ulendo, which provides add-on software that improves the speed of 3D printers while improving overall quality.

Both of these investments were part of a syndicate round with ecosystem venture partners.

“Our research community continues to create and implement innovative products and solutions that transform, improve and enhance the world around us,” said William G. Verzan, Vice President of Research. Rebecca Cunningham, a professor of emergency medicine, said.

“Teams on three campuses have actually fostered an ecosystem for innovation, which is why UM is consistently recognized nationwide for its technology commercialization efforts. Leadership of Innovation Partnership Teams. , Support and expertise ensure that all UM innovations have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the world. “

