NeuraLight launches from stealth and raises $ 5.5 million to digitize neurology





NeuraLight, which has developed a solution to help provide remote neurology to those with smartphones, announced that it has raised $ 5.5 million in seed funding jointly led by MSAD.vc, Kli Capital and Tuesday Capital. Other investors include Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, Trax Retails founding CEO Tamara Minick-Scokalo, and Neura Light CEO Michael Breakstone’s Immunai CEO Noam Solomon.

NeuraLight uses video generated by smartphones or webcams to use computer vision and deep learning algorithms to catch objective and sensitive digital markers, accelerate drug development, and accelerate new drug success rates. To increase. These endpoints can be used at all stages of clinical trials to help treat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Neura Light team. Photo: PR

Neurological disorders are slow murderers and are notorious for being difficult to measure and treat. As a result, patients and their loved ones are often at the mercy of illness and painful to see, said Dr. Michael Breakstone, CEO and co-founder of Neura Lights. We have a mission to help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from neuropathy, to identify their neural patterns during clinical trials and to develop more targeted and effective treatments. We did that by providing the tools to pharmaceutical companies.

Breakstone co-founded Neura Light with CTO Edmund Benami. It’s Breakstones’ latest venture after the acquisition of his last company, Chorus.ai, and was sold to ZoomInfo earlier this year for $ 575 million.

A billion people worldwide suffer from neuropathy, most of which have no cure and are a major cause of disability worldwide. In the United States alone, the cost of neuropathy can reach $ 800 billion annually. In a very realistic sense, neurology lags decades behind other medical disciplines, Blakestone told CTech. Neurological screening, diagnosis, and care are highly subjective and rely on manual examination. This creates significant challenges for drug development, clinical trials, and precision medicine. We are building an AI-driven platform for accelerating and improving drug development, monitoring and care for patients with neuropathy. Our mission is to transform the lives of billions of people affected by neurological disorders by digitizing neurological monitoring and care.

The NeuraLights team also includes Dr. Rivka Kretiman, Chief Innovation Officer, formerly Head of Global Innovation Research and Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Professor Ruth Djaldetti, Head of Movement Disorders Center at Rabin Medical Center, and members of Google and Chorus. It contains. ai, and Viz.ai.

Having worked in the pharmaceutical industry for the past two decades, Dr. Cretiman added, I can confidently say that digital endpoints are the future of neurology. This technology is a necessary piece for pharmaceutical companies to effectively and ultimately make drug development for neurological disorders more successful, creating new metrics for their drug development pipelines.

The company is currently conducting in-house testing of healthy volunteers at its facility. It has also signed contracts to launch two trials at US and Israeli agencies, but the company has yet to disclose its name.

