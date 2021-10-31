Save up to $ 900 with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3





One of the latest and most impressive technologies of the year is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone. If you trade in something during Samsung’s pre-Black Friday sale, you can get a big discount.

Among the many pre-Black Friday transactions, Samsung currently offers 5G devices at a low price of $ 899. That’s almost half of the standard price of $ 1,799.99. The price cut applies only to those who trade in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphones. You can get a Fold 3 discount even if you have other devices that you would like to trade in. Trading on your Galaxy S21 + smartphone will give you $ 700 off Fold 3 and a trade-in price of $ 350 for your Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. The device does not have to be a Samsung product only. Apple’s iPhone 12 can be traded in from Fold 3 for $ 650, and the Apple Watch 3 gets a $ 40 discount from Samsung phone purchases.

Go to the Fold3 product page and scroll down[はい、下取り]Simply select an option and see which smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch is eligible for trade-in credit. Once you’ve verified that the device you’re trading with is working properly, your screen and camera lens aren’t cracked, and they’re factory reset, you can submit your Fold 3 order. When you receive a new call, we will send the promised trade-in device to Samsung within 15 days. The company states that it will provide customers with prepaid shipping labels and specific instructions on how to properly ship their old devices to complete the transaction.

Samsung was proud of the Fold 3’s 7.6-inch foldable display. It aims for better multitasking and readability on the go. When you open the screen, the flex mode feature splits the screen in half, so take part in Video Hangouts on one half screen and take notes on the other screen using the Samsung S Pen ($ 49.99). can do. Samsung also says it’s water resistant and has fewer scratches than previous fold models.

If you were waiting for a transaction on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, please visit Samsung’s website and save.

