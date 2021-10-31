Texas Tech University Lubbock Shapes the Future of Wind Energy





Anna Thomas, John Schroeder, Andy Swift | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas is the nation’s leading wind energy producer, producing nearly three times as much wind energy as the runner-up Iowa. But even with Texas leading, we know there is always room for improvement. Texas Tech University’s National Wind Research Institute (NWI) is working on research, education and innovation in this growing industry to build stronger and more reliable costs. -Effective electrical energy grid in Texas and across the country.

Combine the knowledge of engineers, atmospheric scientists and economists to push the boundaries of wind energy and find new ways to make wind farms better and more efficient. To achieve this goal, we are studying the wake effects of wind turbines using our in-house developed dual Doppler radar, advanced wind tunnel flow visualization and control systems. This optimizes wind farm performance and lowers household energy prices throughout the state.

Back up: What is the wake effect of a wind turbine? Like a boat moving underwater, the wind has a wake effect after interacting with the wind turbine. The wind speed decreases, the wake spreads laterally, and recovers toward a free flow condition at a certain distance on the leeward side. Track interactions with downstream wind turbines lead to unexpected power losses and increased operational and maintenance costs, but track control and flow structures are one of the least understood aspects of wind farm operations. It is one. Therefore, to improve the productivity of wind farms, we need to better understand how the wake of wind turbines works.

To address this issue, TTU and NWI have recently been nominated as collaborators for the American Wake Experiment (AWAKEN), a groundbreaking joint international wake observation and verification campaign. Use data from Texas Panhandle and wind turbines across the Midwest to address the most pressing scientific questions about wind turbine wake interactions and aerodynamics, better understand wake behavior, and wind power. I want to improve the model.

Standard radars were not sufficient to study the wind patterns observed in AWAKEN and other experiments, opening new doors to industry innovation. NWI has developed the TTU-Ka radar. This is the only proven technology that can measure full-scale complex flows across most of a wind farm. Even after the first successful observation in October 2011, the TTU-Ka radar remains unique in its ability to collect multi-layered atmospheric data, allowing for more accurate output predictions and major wind power. It provides useful data for energy developers. This is a project undertaken by many Texas communities. Already benefiting.

In addition, we have launched the Scaled Wind Farm Technology (SWiFT) project locally in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories and the US Department of Energy. This is the first public facility to use multiple wind turbines to measure turbine performance in a wind farm environment. Currently, the Reese Technology Center has three wind turbines that can measure and observe the effects of wind turbine wakes and turbine-turbine interactions on a realistic scale. There is also a facility wind tunnel scale model with flow measurement and visualization capabilities for rapid development and testing of various control strategies for wake management and control.

These projects are just one example of the progress made by our institute on wind energy related research. Local talent, state support, and consistent wind resources have made Lubbock an international hub for wind research. It promotes the future of energy, powers hundreds of thousands of homes and provides well-paid jobs in rural communities across the country.

Anna Thomas is the Operations Director of the National Wind Research Institute. John Schroeder is a Senior Director of the National Wind Research Institute at Texas Tech University and a Professor of Atmospheric Sciences in the Department of Earth Sciences. Andy Swift is a research professor at the National Wind Research Institute and a former deputy director of education.

