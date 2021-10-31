12 Best Outdoor Products for Winter 2021





Cameron Oden

This story is part of the 2021 Winter Gear Awards. Click here to see the complete list of winners.

As temperatures cool and the world becomes a winter wonderland, you can venture and destroy by choosing the right products to go outdoors. Good gear is defined by its durability, performance, aesthetics, and ability to support you with the wildest (or more tame) efforts. With these characteristics in mind, we curated the following guides to focus on the best winter outdoor gear in 2021. Please enjoy.

The best all-mountain ski

Black Crows Nokta

A wide ski that provides power and precision, the Nokta is an off-piste beast that can handle hard packs. Full reverse camber and straight edge allow you to float on the powder all day long.

Best base layer

Smartwool Intraknit 200 Crew Base Layer Top

Smartwool’s IntraKnit base layer uses 3D knit technology to combine innovation, comfort and zero-waste sensibilities into one highly technical garment. The mesh’s breathability and wicking properties keep it dry.

The best snowboard

Jones Stratos Snowboard 2022

Iconic is a deserving description for Jeremy Jones, and the brand’s most innovative board bearing his name is true to his legacy. Mixing the free-rider’s directional shape with the free-styler’s soul didn’t look or feel that good.

The best snow globe

Hestra leather fall line

Reach for quality when it gets cold to go. These five-finger aesthetic soft cowhide anilines keep out chilly temperatures, but carefully placed outer seams increase dexterity without sacrificing warmth.

Sleeping bag in the best cold weather

The north face one bag

The One has no commitment issues. This 800-fill ProDown sleeping bag has three bags in one with a modular zipper system that offers a range from 5 degrees Fahrenheit up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. For less than $ 300, it’s worth the investment.

Vest down jacket

Mountain Hardwear Super / DS Stretch Down Hooded Jacket

Move flexibly while enjoying the features of a classic down jacket, including a waterproof shell, convenient pockets, and incredible warmth. This 6.7-ounce 700-Fil RDS-certified winner’s unique baffle design allows passers-by and friends to pause and see more in the same way.

The best snow goggles

Smith 4D mug

Tons of innovation in streamlined packaging. The combination of the creases in the ChromaPop lens and the exaggerated curvature of the frame improves the field of view by 25%. A fail-safe lens exchange system that’s easy enough to deploy while in a chair is the cherry on top of this highly visible winner.

The best fleece jacket

Patagonia R1 Airful Zip Hoodie

Patagonia’s mastermind has adopted the brand’s R1 fleece (the iconic Synchilla’s cousin) and upgraded an innovative weave that enhances breathability and comfort. Please throw it and never remove it.

The best pocket knife

CRKT Pillar III

Danish designer Jesper Voxnaes mixes material, shape and history into this sophisticated folder. The 3-inch blade D2 steel minimizes the need for frequent re-sharpening, the thumb slot can be opened with one hand, and the frame lock guarantees safety.

The best thermos

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

Everyone in the outdoors is aware of Stanley’s classic thermos, and for good reason. The pioneers of the vacuum-insulated universe continue to provide good-looking, durable construction and excellent BPA-free insulation, without unnecessary frills.

The best tactical backpack

GORUCK GR1

Developed by former Special Forces soldier Jason McCarthy, this backpack blends civilian-friendly features such as padded laptop sleeves with tactical details such as fake bottoms for added protection. increase. The waterproof exterior silent zipper concludes a nail-like tough character.

The best hiking boots

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX

These kicks are Salomon’s consistent winners, thanks to premium features such as the Contagrip rubber sole and synthetic upper lined with Gore-Tex. It looks technical, but it’s sharp and can be pulled away from the trail.

