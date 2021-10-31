Facebook Stock Bull Case, 8 Other Stocks to Buy for Plus Innovation





Facebook is fully participating in the all-new digital world of Metaverse and is renaming accordingly. Mitch Rubin, CIO of RiverPark Funds, says bold bets should be rewarded to Facebook shareholders. Rubin has also nominated eight shares to buy for game-changing innovations over the next few years.

Facebook is fresh from major rebranding. And unlike Google, which was redesigned as Alphabet in 2015, Facebook’s new “meta” name is probably less familiar and therefore a bolder choice.

Mitch Rubin, Chief Investment Officer of RiverPark Funds, says this is rewarding. Facebook is one of Rubin’s largest holdings in the River Park Large Growth Fund (RPXFX), and in Rubin’s words, it seeks “the potential for transformative growth at a reasonable price.”

For the unfamiliar, Metaverse is an immersive digital world term that many, including Mark Zuckerberg, consider to be the next frontier of the Internet. Proponents argue that the Metaverse will bring unexpected technological opportunities, just as the concept of the Internet was immeasurable 50 years ago.

Facebook, which Rubin called a “growth-painful” “grand business” to deal with scrutiny from journalists, regulators and the general public, is the king of the Metaverse from a ubiquitous but controversial social media company. I hope to completely reinvent it. ..

Rubin said Facebook’s new Metaverse business model is “skeptical” if it stumbles, at least in the short term, given its strong track record.

“Sure, I think this management is benefiting from suspicion,” Rubin said. “This is a very profitable business and it also spits out a lot of cash. Who is better than them? [if there] Is there anything interesting to invest that cash to make the business better, stronger and bigger in the future? “

Rubin’s optimistic view of the Metaverse extends to bullish equity forecasts, especially when it comes to equities. He said stocks would be profitable in the short term, even if the company’s strategic shift did not affect earnings for years.

According to Rubin, Facebook will be easier for investors to evaluate by rebuilding the Metaverse side project and separating it from its main business. The company shared that spending on the Metaverse would reduce operating profit by $ 10 billion this year.

So Facebook’s core business looks even more profitable, given that operating profit would have been $ 10 billion higher if it hadn’t touched the Metaverse, Rubin said. According to Rubin, the market is currently valuing Facebook’s Metaverse division at $ 10 billion, but even Metaverse skeptics should understand that the technology could one day make money.

“If you give some value to what they are working on in the Metaverse, you have a cheaper stock [price-to-earnings ratio] “Plus balance sheet asset value,” Rubin said. “That transparency allows people to focus on the profitability of their business, and ultimately, if any value comes from another bucket, it’s a plus, not a minus.”

Facebook’s share price is still cheap and “undervalued,” Rubin said. The price-earnings ratio is 23.2 times, well below the S & P 500’s price-earnings ratio, despite significant earnings growth. Rubin expects the shares, which have increased by 3% since the announcement of the company name change, to continue to be highly valued.

“There is not enough data to analyze [the metaverse], But I’m not paying for it, and I’m getting it for free, “Rubin said. We value business from the dormitory room. “

Innovation outside the Metaverse

The Metaverse isn’t just a disruptive technology that can attract investors. Rubin also sees an opportunity to share six shares across technology and health care. Below is a dissertation on each name and its ticker, market capitalization, price-earnings ratio, and Rubin.

