Israel’s 8th Smart Mobility Summit returns next week





The Smart Mobility Summit 2021 will be held for the eighth time next week after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Conference of the Intelligent Transport Systems and Mobility Sector will take place November 8-9 in Tel Aviv. It is organized by the Smart Mobility Initiative, a unit of the Prime Minister’s Office that promotes smart mobility solutions.

This year’s conference welcomes local and international entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and mobility experts from around the world, including more than 5,000 participants from 60 countries.

The event will cover the biggest trends in the automotive and intelligent transportation industry, including automotive electrification, artificial intelligence and big data, and their impact on the world of transportation. It also presents a diverse list of speakers, including senior government officials such as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Transport and Road Safety, MK Merav Michaeli, Minister of Energy Carine El Haral, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology Orit Falkash Hakoen. ..

Other notable speakers include Mobileye founder Amnon Shashua, Google VP and artificial intelligence director Yossi Matias, contemporary innovation director Yunseong Hwang, and Yandex CEO Arkady Wolutz. ..

The event will include an exhibition of about 70 startups from the field of Intelligent Transport Systems in Israel, demonstrating their products and technologies. Exhibitors include Hailo, which develops AI processors for end devices, Innoviz, a public company that develops LiDAR that allows cars to identify surroundings and obstacles, and Radar, the first imaging radar company recently published by NASDAQ. Includes Arbe, the leader of. GoTo Global, the operator of Ototel and CAR2Go.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format that combines the possibility of physical participation with the use of virtual platforms. The platform will allow you to hear from experts in the field and various panels, and give you access to your enterprise at exhibitions and B2B conferences.

“The COVID crisis that has disrupted the world in the last two years has also proved that the field of smart mobility is not a vision for the future, but a field that is emerging and leapfrogging for the necessary changes. As responsible for encouraging and promoting the field of mobility, we are the Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Road Safety, Minister of Energy, Minister of Science and Technology, and the world of automobiles and smart transportation arriving here in November, “said the Smart Mobility Initiative. Daniela Gera Margariot, Deputy Managing Director of the company, said in a statement.

The conference is expected to be attended by dozens of international representatives from many countries around the world. Delegations include senior delegations from Germany, led by the President of VDA, delegations from Hyundai, CEVT, VW, Honda, Taiwan, and delegations from senior US government officials.

As part of this year’s conference, a unique workshop organized by the National Center for the Promotion of Research in the Smart Field will place particular emphasis on the issue of connecting academia and industry in the field of smart mobility in Israel. Transportation with the theme of sensing self-driving cars. In addition, there will be a dedicated session on the theme of the National Drone Initiative, where project partners and industry executives will present the project’s achievements and future plans (including senior representatives from AIRBUS and EHANG). In addition, a roundtable on self-driving car regulation will be held, attended by senior regulatory agencies and industry representatives from around the world, including the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore.

“Israel is a pioneer in entrepreneurship and intelligent transportation systems, an international leader, and hundreds of companies and development hubs. Still, to standardize technology, not only exports, but also exports. We need to actively work to absorb the function here in Israel. The Ministry of Transport and Road Safety has already formed many partnerships with Israeli high-tech companies and is currently planning to strengthen it. ” Road Safety Minister MK Merav Michaeli said. Combine mobility initiatives and efforts in this area into one strategy. “

At the next Knesset session, Michaeli will enact legislation that allows members to perform experiments in unmanned self-driving cars, an innovative pilot project from advanced materials experiments to traffic management systems and various ride-sharing projects. Said to support.

“Technology is not a goal, but it is a means of promoting more collaborative, more electrical, less polluted, more connected and safer transportation, which reduces gaps and opens up opportunities for everyone. Born. In many collaborations in both the public and private sectors, we are confident that we will work together to create success, learn from mistakes, move forward and realize an advanced and innovative transportation vision in Israel. “She added.

“We will reinforce Israel’s unique position at the forefront of the world, with the blue and white industry performing well this year, with international equity issues, important collaborations with giant conglomerates. We are more proud than ever in deepening our activities in the field. Industry. The conference revisits the hottest issues in the field and the Israeli ecosystem. The Smart Mobility Initiative is with proper regulation and We will continue to support the Israeli conglomerate through addressing barriers and rich toolboxes and support across all stages of the value chain from research level to final product. “

