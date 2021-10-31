Please explain the plan of CDPR, Cyberpunk 2077





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Another week, another strange Cyberpunk 2077 story. This time, CDPR has published a third roadmap for the game, reflecting the recent delay to the next-generation version of 2022, but also shows that patches and free DLC will be gone by the end of 2021. There seems to be. It was quietly posted on an unpublished one-year-old web page, and fans had to dig into it to find it.

This represents the worst level of communication ever seen between developers and their fans in recent history. Tell us what you think of Cyberpunk 2077. However, it has sold over 15 million copies and many are still interested in its future.

cyber punk

CDPR

Still, almost a year later, here’s all the information we don’t have about the game. And all we know about what’s coming is at best through data mining or leaks.

CDPR has never publicly talked about the contents of future free DLC packs, their total number, and when they will be released, except for the generalized timeframes that we continue to miss on these ambiguous roadmaps. CDPR does not say exactly what will be improved in the next generation version of the game. You also have to assume that what they said a year and a half ago about the free upgrades is valid, but who knows? CDPR says nothing about the game’s major future expansion pairs, names, content, and release windows. I don’t even know if they are paid or free. They confirmed its existence, but it’s about it. CDPR does not comment on the potential multiplayer plans for the game. They have canceled standalone multiplayer games, but data mining suggests that some multiplayer components will emerge in cyberpunk in the future. We don’t know the details about it, but they haven’t even confirmed its existence.

I think CDPR is obsessed with the details of modifying the game. Also, because they haven’t revealed or promised anything after what happened in the original release, they’ve lost sight of another major problem of a complete lack of player confidence in CDPR. As a company. Last year, they rarely spoke directly to players, and when they revealed a new update about something related to cyberpunk, it’s usually in the first statement issued directly to investors.

Countless games have taken transparency to let players know what’s happening in game development and what’s going to happen in the future, but CDPR is a black box and how much faith players have lost. It’s the exact opposite of what you do afterwards. .. Transparency and integrity are important here, and there is a 95% chance that it is not the silence of investor-only communication. They showed off their first free DLC on a live stream and tried to change it only once, but the experiment was set to fail, poorly designed and in fact no chance. was.

Please answer any of the above questions. Rather than relying on hidden roadmaps and data mining for answers, players need to hear the least at this point.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel Herokiller series and its audiobooks, as well as The Earthborn Trilogy in the audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/10/31/cdpr-just-explain-what-youre-planning-for-cyberpunk-2077/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos