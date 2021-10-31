MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, Shipment Delayed in October 2021





Wait a year for the new processor and then the two will appear at the same time. October 2021 will be memorable with the launch of the M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBook Pro, but that’s not all.

In the month Facebook changed its name, there was nothing to address one of those issues, so Apple finally released something that no one was begging for. You can say, “Hey, Siri, play a playlist in case you’re waiting for a new MacBook Pro, and the UPS will take weeks to ship.”

Apple Music Voice is a new, cheap service that offers a surprisingly wide range of mood music playlists and is frustratingly misleading to Siri.

You can pay for any tier of Apple Music. Get these myriad new playlists. Officially, it can only be accessed by asking Siri.

Just as Siri is really great overall, Apple Music Voice may not be the lamp that Apple wants to increase the number of music subscribers.

Unleash a new color

The company may actually be luckier with the HomePod mini in many colors. Without a doubt, the HomePod mini is great and the new colors are very nice.

HomePod mini is currently available in many colors

I couldn’t say that Apple wasn’t at Hyperbole’s house, but this time it was especially strange because the HomePod mini color was followed by the MacBook Pro. And it’s a launch that not only gives the industry at least a little rattling, but also surprises us with two new processors.

Here’s the MacBook Pro you want

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro and the revised 16-inch MacBook Pro quickly became a staple for technical reviewers. And sometime in December when most orders arrive it will be a classic for you.

All new Apple devices turn out to be a bit hard to get first. It’s as if the company was intentionally slightly too few to sell out. But this time around, the MacBook Pro’s shipping date was quickly delayed due to a lack of components and global shipping issues.

Yeah, no, do your best with that “next week” bit

The MacBook Pro is actually much better, at least if you need one of Apple’s pre-configured options. Base units are now available immediately when ordered online, and immediately when purchased from the Apple Store.

The Apple Watch you want is backordered

The same isn’t true for the new Apple Watch Series 7, which was finally released in October 2021 after it was released just as “coming in the fall.” Shipping quotes returned to the Watch almost instantly, so it’s possible that Apple didn’t actually make some of the different models.

However, since then, pre-ordering the Apple Watch has been more than a delay in shipping. Repeatedly, the two people who ordered at the same time got different results.

For example, if you needed an Apple Watch made of titanium, you were out of luck.

Similarly, if you saw your favorite watch band and didn’t buy it right away, you might not have the watch band when you returned. It was partly due to the band being sold out, but these same global issues meant that different quantities and different bands were available in different countries.

Not only different countries, but different Apple Stores were appearing in the Apple Watch Series 7, which was unpredictable. The store AppleInsider asked said it was delivered daily, but didn’t know what was coming or how many.

There is a risk that it sounds like an Apple ad, but if you need the Apple Watch Series 7, you need to order now

Therefore, the best way to get an Apple Watch for Christmas was to order it online right away. Then check the watch sales page to see if a pickup is suddenly available at a store near you.

If so, the best option was to buy it and cancel the pre-order.

Finally AirPods 3

Or you can buy AirPods 3 whenever you want. After finally launching in October and looking like a year’s expectations, AirPods 3 was launched and doesn’t seem to be affected by shipping issues.

AirPods 3 are very good, and Apple Watch Series 7 can range from good to good, depending on the Watch Series you’re upgrading from. But the real star of the “unleashed” event, the real star of October, and perhaps the real star of next year or more, was the MacBook Pro.

This is only the best MacBook Pro ever made.

But back to that MacBook Pro

But Intel tried to save us from them. It did everything we wanted for years and tried to stop the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors from being stupid enough to buy a MacBook Pro, which is a gradual change in performance.

No, Intel knows best. And in October, we launched another somewhat stubborn marketing campaign. It turns out to be surprisingly difficult not to choose what the message is, so maybe you just have to look at it.

This is something about how to customize something on your Windows PC. If you believed that it was the biggest advantage of Windows over Apple, you could have bought the next one from Intel.

It’s unfair. It wasn’t Intel. No. A completely stranger leaked a PowerPoint presentation, showing that Intel’s next Alder Lake processor is far superior to the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Creating PowerPoint slides is actually very difficult. It’s much more difficult than building a 5nm processor with 57 billion transistors.

But when Intel basically made up for some reasons for its preference for PCs, at the same time its CEO was trying to make up for Apple. Both Intel and Samsung want to make M1 Pro and M1 Max processors for Apple.

Looking back on October

1991 PowerBook 100

Also, when the PowerBook went on sale, Apple had about 11,000 employees. (Three years later, as of September 30, 1994, there were 11,287 full-time employees and 3,305 temporary or part-time contractors and employees.)

For September 25, 2021, even Apple itself needs to estimate the number of staff. According to the company’s financial statements, the company has “about 154,000 full-time employees.”

Unfortunately, in October 2021, we may knock out one more from that list. As in September 2021, Apple dismissed controversial employees for apparently interfering with internal investigations.

Janneke Parrish, program manager for Apple Maps, has been accused of deleting important files from her work phone, including the important app Pokemon GO. It’s entirely coincidental that Parish has organized the #AppleToo group, which has surfaced accounts for staff who pay equality and harassment within Apple.

There are too many examples of harassment. #AppleToo received over 500 such accounts in the first few days of operation.

Even if it pollutes Apple and wonders what kind of company it is, it’s good and necessary that the issue is raised.

As a reminder, at some point in October 2021, even Apple seemed to have literally changed their minds about what kind of company it was.

Play games

According to a report earlier this month, Apple earns more from games than Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft and Activision combined.

Apple must have read the report. That’s because at the end of October, there may have been significant changes to the regulatory revenue statement. Previous filings listed competitors as Android and Windows, but now Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have been added.

So Apple says it’s a game company. You can’t dispute this, as 70% of App Store revenue comes from games and it makes sense to check out the Apple Arcade https: //appleinsider.com/inside/Apple-Arcade service as well.

Still, if there’s a mistake Intel should have addressed about the MacBook Pro, it’s that even newer models are vulnerable to gaming. I have to deal with it somehow.

