Auroras can occur on Saturday nights.Refreshing and chilly Sunday





As mentioned in a recent updraft blog, the aurora is expected to be visible in parts of the upper Midwest on Saturday evening.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued geomagnetic storm surveillance.

Geomagnetic storm clock.

NOAA Space Weather Center

Details from NOAA are as follows:

Geomagnetic storm monitoring is valid from October 30th to 31st.

Release Date: Friday, October 29, 2021 17:43 UTC

G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm surveillance will be carried out from October 30-31, 2021 following significant solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun at around 11:35 am on October 28. Valid until the day. Analysis predicts that the CME Sun will depart at a speed of 973 km / s and reach Earth on October 30, with effects likely to continue until October 31.

As the CME approaches Earth, NOAA’s DSCOVR satellites will be one of the first spacecraft to detect real-time solar wind changes, and SWPC forecasters will issue appropriate warnings.

The impact of the G3 Storm on our technology is generally small. However, G3 storms can move the aurora further away from normal polar dwellings, and when combined with other factors, the aurora can be found in the northeastern, upper Midwest, and Washington states.

Click on Terms for more information on space weather, geomagnetic storms, aurora and display tips, and CME. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center is the official source of space weather forecasts, clocks, warnings and warnings. For updates, please visit www.spaceweather.gov. Learn about Solar Cycle 25.

Do the clouds get in the way?

Cloudy Saturday evenings can obscure the northern lights for several hours in many areas (including the Twin Cities). The following is a depiction of the NOAAsNAM forecast model for cloud cover from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Sunday.

The forecast cloud cover for the NAM model is from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Sunday.

National Meteorological Service

The NWS has this guide on Saturday night cloud cover and an area where you can see the northern lights.

If these nasty clouds don’t get in the way, you have a chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora tonight. Here is when and where your best viewing opportunity is. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nTr3FhY1da

-NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 30, 2021

The latest weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin is available on the Minnesota Public Radio News Network. You can also check the latest weather information on the MPR Newslive weather blog.

Chilled Temporary Employers Return on Sunday

Minneapolis-Saturday high temperatures in Cent. Paul International Airport was 59 degrees. This is 8 degrees warmer than the average Twin Cities high on October 30th. The highest temperature on Sunday is in the 40s.

Sunday’s highest forecast

National Meteorological Service

Sunday gusts range from 20 to 28 mph.

Predicting gusts at 1:00 pm on Sunday

National Meteorological Service

The plotted wind forecast is in knots, with 20 knots equivalent to 23 mph. In northern Minnesota, it can rain and snow on Sundays.

Trick or Treat welcomes temporary employees in their thirties at 7 pm on Sundays in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with temperatures approaching 40 in metropolitan areas and parts of southeastern Minnesota.

Forecast temperature at 7 pm on Sunday

National Meteorological Service

The additional temperatures in the Sunday evening weather forecast are as follows:

Sunday evening weather forecast temperature and wind

National Meteorological Service

On Sunday evening, the wind will be a little gust.

Cool stretch ahead

Highest temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area are projected to reach around the late 40s on Mondays, around the 40s on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the late 40s on Thursdays, and the mid-40s on Fridays. I may be in my 50s next weekend. It looks pretty dry next week.

Programming notes

My live weather forecast is available on MPR News every Saturday and Sunday at 7:35 am, 9:35 am and 4:39 pm.

You enable MPR news. Individual donations are behind the clarity of coverage from state-wide reporters, the stories that connect us, and the conversations that provide perspective. It helps ensure that MPR remains a resource that brings Minesotan together.

Donate today. A $ 17 gift makes a difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2021/10/30/northern-lights-potential-saturday-night-breezy-and-chilly-sunday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos