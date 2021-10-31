List of features, compatible devices





After releasing a stable Android 12 update for Pixel smartphones, Google announced the Android 12 L, which was designed with large screen devices in mind. This means that Android 12L brings special features and UI design for foldables, tablets and even Chrome OS devices. Google said in a blog post that it plans to release Android 12L early next year in time for “the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldable devices.” Android 12L provides a sophisticated UI for large screen devices such as notifications, quick settings, lock screen, overview and home screen.

On devices with screens above 600dp, notification shades, lock screens, and other system surfaces use the new two-column layout to take full advantage of the larger screen area. Let’s take a look at all the new features of Android 12L.

Key features of Android 12L for tablets, folds, and Chrome OS devices Multi-column layout of notification shades App multi-column layout Notification details and faster switching settings in one view Better side-by-side multitasking with taskbar Apps not designed to run on larger displays

As mentioned earlier, Android 12L brings multi-row layouts to large screen devices such as foldable smartphones, tablets and Chrome OS devices. It will also be useful for future foldable tablets. The notification shade is divided into two parts, one for quicker configuration switching and the other for notifications with more information. The Settings app, lock screen, and most stock apps display a two-column layout. Developers can make specific changes to their app to add a multi-column layout to their app. This works well on foldable phones, tablets and even Chrome OS laptops.

Google has optimized the Android 12L system app. The tech giant claims to be working with OEM partners to bring Android 12L capabilities to large screen devices. Google has released an Android 12L developer preview for the emulator. The Android 12L Developer Preview will be first released on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. After the release of Android 12L, Google will also release a preview of Android beta registration for Pixel devices, but most of the new features will not appear on a small screen.

Read also: Complete Android 12 feature list: Everything you need to know

Returning to Android 12L features, Android 12L makes multitasking more powerful and intuitive. The taskbar also makes split screen mode easier to find than ever. Google states that compatibility mode has been improved with improved visual and stability to provide users with a better letterboxing experience. Last but not least, letterboxing is easy for device manufacturers to customize. Device makers can set the color and processing of custom letterbox to adjust the position of the inset window and apply custom round corners.

Google also urges developers to strongly recommend seeing how the app works in split-screen mode with windows of various sizes. In addition to Android 12L, Google is incorporating some new APIs for developers as well as new API levels. According to Google, we are careful not to make significant changes to the app, so the app does not need to target 12L to meet the requirements of Google Play.

Android 12L Update: List of Compatible Devices Lenovo Tab P12 ProSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 2Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3Samsung Galaxy Tab S7Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onsitego.com/blog/google-android-12l-update-announced-tablets-foldables-chrome-os-laptops-features-compatible-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos