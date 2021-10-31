Nintendo Trailer on N64 Games OnSwitch switches the most hated videos





Image: Kotaku

Well, many seem to dislike Nintendo’s new Switch Online Expansion Pack based on revealing their likes and dislikes of trailers. This video, which reveals the price details of the plan, has 104k dislikes on YouTube and surpasses the trailer of the most disliked video on the Nintendo channel so far: Metroid Prime: Federation Force.

NSO expansion packs cost $ 50 a year, more than double the basic Nintendo Switch Online plan. With that extra money, you’ll have access to an extended version of Animal Crossing (which can be purchased separately and must be purchased) and 23 N64 and Sega Genesis games. That’s not a big deal, and what’s worse, the emulation quality of these games isn’t great, the old games run poorly, there’s no proper control remapping, visual and gameplay bugs and Many people are dissatisfied with the large number of bugs. That just big, overpriced mess.

Many others seem too keen on planning expansion packs, their high prices, and a small selection of classic games. As VGC discovered, a trailer announcing all these details was uploaded to Nintendo’s YouTube channel on October 15th, quickly collecting over 100,000 dislikes. In comparison, there are only 17k likes.

Check out the other uploads and you’ll see fewer, but the ones you don’t like are still winning. For example, Nintendo UK uploads have 1k likes, but nearly 6k dislikes.

The most hated video on Nintendo’s YouTube channel so far was the Metroid Prime Federation Force E3 trailer. Currently, I don’t like 96k. But it was uploaded in 2015. Expansion pack overview The trailer has only been available for 16 days and has already gained a lot of disgust in that short period of time.

It’s highly doubtful that Nintendo will change anything based on what YouTube dislikes, but it’s worth noting that many still seem tired of the price and quality of expansion packs. Even if Golden Eye is added in the near future, I’m not sure if it will convince more people to fork more than $ 50 a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/nintendos-online-expansion-pack-trailer-is-now-its-most-1847971337

