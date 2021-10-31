14 Best Horror Games on Xbox Game Pass





Good scary games are often a thrilling experience. Also, if you are currently a Game Pass subscriber and want to play something scary, creepy, or totally creepy, you have access to some great horror games at no extra cost. Only the expensive video games I bought are scarier than the deadly monsters, but this is great because it never ends.

Here at Kotaku, we also enjoy scary and creepy games. (Well, most of us do) So here’s a list of the 14 best scary games you can play on your Xbox Game Pass right now.

(Oh, if you’re not looking for a super-gritty or scary game, but want to play something on Halloween night, check out the list of the best creepy but not scary games.)

Back 4 Blood

Zombies have recently lost the most horrifying things in the world, largely due to the reliance on the undead for many movies, shows and games. But enough of them are still scary to spit on you or attack your friends in the middle of the dark forest. And with Back 4 Blood, a collaborative shooter very similar to Left 4 Dead, you can experience that horror alone or with your peers.

Moderate

Perhaps you want a more classic horror game that focuses on slow horror and puzzles? If so, medium may be right for you. WARNING: This static camera horror adventure has some offensive and offensive content. But if you can get angry with the tricky part of The Medium, it’s a decent Silent Hill-like horror game.

Dead space 1, 2, 3

Indeed, I was getting a new remake of the original dead space. That is wonderful. However, if you want to experience (or play) the original Dead Space trilogy, it’s all available on the Game Pass. I know a lot of people love Dead Space 1 and 2, but I recommend giving 3 a chance as well. Not as good as the first two entries, but still a snow-covered, hellish, eerie adventure.

Evil within 1 or 2

I like the sequel, but The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 are both horrifying survival horror games, probably reminiscent of Resident Evil 4. That is not a coincidence either. Shinji Mikami, the director of several Resident Evil games, including RE4, directed the first game and was the executive producer of the sequel. Like RE4, Evil Within combines third-person action with terrifying situations, creepy places, and puzzles.

Fate 3

I know some people hate Doom 3 for good reason. But as such, and not a sequel to Doom 2 (that’s right, just the name), I think Doom 3 is great! The use of shadows and darkness is great, hiding demons and other threats behind the darkness. Doom 3 also has a disturbing (in a good way!) Sound design. And if you’re really scared to play Doom 3, I highly recommend playing the VR port of the game released on PSVR earlier this year.

Biohazard 7

I was shocked to see Resident Evil 7 displayed here as I was scanning the vast game library of the Game Pass for spooky titles. If you haven’t played RE7 yet and are looking for a scary game, stop reading this blog and play RE7. A terrible masterpiece of suspense and horror. I think the ending is a little messed up. But everything else before that is top-notch shit. Don’t scare you with FPS shift. This is a biohazard game in every respect.

Alien Isolation

How scary is an alien? You just hide and run to the exit. Good luck. Alien Isolation is basically different from all other games, based on the popular science fiction franchise. You cannot use assault rifles or play as a predator to repel heterogeneous waves. Instead, you’re alone, stuck in a desolate space station full of deadly androids and one really nasty and similarly deadly alien creature. You can hide, you can run, but it will find you and scare your shit.

Alan Wake American Nightmare

It’s not as intense or scary as the other games on this list, but American Nightmare is a perfect bite-sized shooter with just the right amount to explore the creepy bad guys and the creepy world. If you like Alan Wake or the recently released Control and have never played American Nightmare, give it a try. And say hello to me, Mr. Scratch, bastard.

Hello neighbor

There is something strange here. When this game came out, it was skewered by critics and many players. However, many still enjoy this stealth horror game whose mission is to explore their neighbor’s home. The game AI changes its behavior based on what it has done before, as it progresses and gets caught. The games in the second half of the series are also on the Game Pass. It’s not my tea, but I know that many people enjoy the eerie fun of these titles.

Dead By Daylight

Do you like horror games and scary movies? Do you like asymmetric multiplayer games? Ladies and gentlemen, I got the game that’s right for you: Dead By Daylight. Four players act as survivors trying to conceal their goals and complete them. Meanwhile, one player acts as a murderer, stopping and trying to kill them all. The game has been updated frequently since it was released in 2016, adding new characters such as Michael Myers for Halloween and Ghostface for Scream.

Outlast 2

The original Outlast is still the best of the two games, but the 2017 sequel is a solid horror game with really creepy moments. Unlike the first game, Outlast 2 is set up in a more rural and open environment. Not knowing when it’s safe makes the experience even more scary in some ways. It is definitely not suitable for people with weak hearts.

