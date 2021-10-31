Does Google Pixel 6 have facial recognition?What you need to know





The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have great in-screen fingerprint sensors, but what about facial recognition? The reasons why this feature will be available later are:

Rumors leading up to the Pixel 6 suggested that facial recognition was needed, but did these claims apply to the final release? Google had an interesting relationship with biometrics on Pixel smartphones. On almost all models, the company has a standard fingerprint sensor on the back. Google tried an advanced facial recognition system on the Pixel 4, but a year later it was quickly deprecated on the Pixel 5. Face recognition on the Pixel 4 was widely regarded as the best implementation ever on Android smartphones and was not included on the Pixel 5. Quite disappointed.

With Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has done everything in its power to create the most impressive Pixel ever created. It features a gorgeous display, outstanding performance, long battery life, and some of the most awe-inspiring cameras currently available on smartphones. There is no doubt that these are two balanced phones, but is facial recognition part of the equation?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Neither smartphone has a facial recognition option, whether someone buys Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Instead, it relies on the in-screen fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is very good. It is easy and accurate to set up and can be accessed without waking the screen if Always View is enabled.

What Happened to Pixel 6 Facial Recognition

This may be a surprise to anyone who has followed the rumors of Pixel 6 leading up to its full release. The leaked marketing material on the Pixel 6 Pro clearly showed the facial recognition option in the Settings app. The same promotional image is also used on the Pixel 6 Pro list at Carphone Warehouse, a popular UK-based phone retailer, suggesting it’s an official photo from Google’s marketing team. In addition, 9to5Google found an interesting bite on the Play Store. The Security Hub app page has a new security page that debuted on Pixel 6.[顔と指紋のロック解除]Options are clearly available. In the actual app, this button says “Unlock Fingerprints”, but the Play Store has a different story.

So what’s happening in the world? Given the evidence above, it’s clear that Google was working on Pixel 6 facial recognition, but chose to ship it. The company may have decided to discontinue this feature altogether. Alternatively, it may be added later in a future software update. That part of the equation remains unknown. However, what is certain is that unlocking the face was part of the Pixel 6 experience.

If Face Unlock is added to Pixel 6 in the future, don’t expect it to conflict with the latest iPhone Face ID. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro has the special hardware for facial recognition like the Pixel 4. If anything, just using the front camera may limit you to bypassing the lock screen. I’m hoping that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will eventually have facial recognition, but so far it’s only fingerprints. Terminal.

