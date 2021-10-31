Haunted houses rely on innovation to evolve over the year





When it comes to Halloween, the haunted house is one of the best places to visit.

In fact, according to Hauntworld, there are more than 4,000 paid Halloween attractions nationwide, making it a billion-dollar industry.

Interestingly, Michigan is one of the few states in the United States known to have quite a few top-notch spooky homes.

Jim Werner, Operations Manager at Eloise Asylums, states that Michigan is one of the epicenters.

“Michigan is very well known throughout the industry as a place to experience some great haunted houses, haunted houses, and hay,” says Jim Werner.

According to thescarefactor.com, about 73 haunted houses are listed throughout Michigan this year.

Jay Kays, Head of Operations at Eloise Asylum, states that each has one goal.

“It blurs the line between reality and fantasy,” says Jay Kaze.

And over the years, the haunted house has made great strides towards innovation and evolved to integrate the two.

“There’s more automation in this, and there’s more to be caused by walking this than someone has to do something physically to do something,” Jay Kaze said. Says.

Jim says his charm thrives on cutting-edge technology.

“Our 3D mapping technology is at the forefront not only in Hollywood but also in the escape game space,” says Jim Werner.

And in addition to hiring scary actors, it’s also about getting the details right on the bones.

“Sound, special effects technology, and production and make-up, costumes,” says Jim Werner.

“We’ve added a piano to the original picture frame with the TV on. We’re always blurring the lines and it’s really overwhelming, making it almost impossible to understand what existed and what we added. “Jay K’s says.

As for the future of haunted houses, Jim says it’s diversifying by adding entertainment options such as live bands, and entertainment works to create fun nights rather than quick tours of horror experiences.

