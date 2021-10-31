“Eraser button”?Focused ideas can help big tech reins





Would you like to dissolve Big Tech? How about reducing the shield of tech companies’ liability if the content they push to their users is harmful? Or create a new regulatory agency to closely monitor the industry?

These ideas got official attention in the US, Europe, UK and Australia as the controversy wrapped up Facebook-renamed itself Meta on Thursday-Google, Amazon and other giants. Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen’s exposure to deep-seated issues is fueling legislative and regulatory efforts, backed by a pile of internal documents.

However, while regulators are still considering key moves such as the dissolution of some companies and restrictions on acquisitions, the most realistic changes may be more specific and less ambitious. There are also things that actually appear in social feeds.

As a result, lawmakers are becoming more creative as they submit a number of bills aimed at nailing Big Tech. One bill proposes an “eraser button” that allows parents to instantly delete all personal information they collect from their children and teens. Another suggestion bans certain features for children under the age of 16, such as automatic video playback, push alerts, like buttons, and followers. In addition, it is prohibited to collect personal data from 13 to 15 years old without permission. Also, a new digital “Bill of Rights” for minors will also limit the collection of personal data from teens.

Personal data is paramount to online users of all ages. This is at the heart of the profitable business model of social platforms. We collect data from users and use it to sell personalized ads aimed at identifying specific consumer groups. Data is an economic lifeline for social network giants like Facebook, worth $ 1 trillion. Well, meta. Advertising revenue drove almost all revenue, reaching about $ 86 billion last year.

This means that legislation on personal data collected from young people could hurt the bottom line of social media companies. On Tuesday, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat executives provided, in principle, approval at a parliamentary hearing on child safety, but did not promise to uphold the already proposed law. Instead, they provided a typical Washington lobbyist statement, saying they were looking forward to working with Congress on this issue. Translation: They want to influence the proposal.

Senator Edward Marquee (D-Mass.) And Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) Have proposed two bills to address the protection of children online.They say they are increasingly listening to teenagers who overdose opioids obtained online and committed suicide when depression and self-loathing were spread by social media.

Her disclosure of an internal survey showing that the use of Instagram’s photo-sharing app is harming some teens as Haugen blames Facebook resonates with the general public. It seems.

When it comes to children, Republicans and Democrats are desperately divided about political prejudice and hate speech perceptions on social media, and have reached a firm consensus that something needs to be done quickly. “One of the things that connects the Democratic Party and the Republican Party is,’Don’t think about children,'” said Gautam Hans, a technical lawyer at Vanderbilt University, a free speech expert and professor. Told. “It sells very well on a bipartisan basis.”

In the UK, more efforts are being made towards stricter rules to protect social media users, especially young users. Members of the British Parliament asked Hogen for guidance on how to improve UK online safety legislation. She appeared in London before the Parliamentary Commission on Monday, warning members that she lacked time to regulate social media companies that use artificial intelligence to push “attractive” content to users. ..

European Union privacy and competition regulators are far more aggressive than US regulators in connecting technology giants. They have fined several companies billions of dollars and have recently adopted radical new rules. The UK established new regulators for Facebook and Google this spring.

U.S. regulators began to move only in 2019, when the Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook $ 5 billion and YouTube $ 170 million and filed another proceeding on suspicion of privacy infringement. At the end of last year, the US Department of Justice and many states filed a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit against Google over its market advantage in online search. The FTC and several states have also filed antitrust laws against Facebook accusing them of exploiting market power to crush small competitors.

Beyond child protection measures, US lawmakers from both parties have highlighted a huge number of proposals designed to crack down on social media. Targets anti-competitive practices by big tech companies and, in some cases, orders dissolution. It then gets the algorithms deployed by the tech platform to determine what will appear in the user’s feed.

All of these proposals are facing a big rise towards final enactment.

For example, justice against malicious algorithms was by senior Democrats about a week after Haugen testified about how social media algorithms push extreme content to users and incite anger to increase user “engagement.” Introduced. The bill will hold social media companies accountable by removing the shield against liability known as Section 230 for coordinated recommendations to users who are likely to cause harm.

Some experts who support stricter regulations on social media say the law can have unintended consequences. It is not clear enough which particular algorithm behavior leads to loss of liability, it is difficult to understand how it actually works, and it leads to widespread disagreement about what to do. They suggest.

For example, Paul Barrett, who teaches law, economics, and journalism seminars at the University of New York, calls the bill “very broad” in ways the authors don’t understand, and can almost completely shred the shield of responsibility. It suggests that it can be done. However, Southern Methodist University’s First Amendment scholar, Jarid Schroeder, said that while the bill “has a noble purpose,” the constitutional guarantee of free speech attempts to sue the social media platform. He said it was likely to interfere.

A meta spokesperson who owns the Facebook service refused to comment on the legislation on Friday. In a statement, the company said it had long advocated renewal of regulations, but did not provide details.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) gives legal protection to Internet platforms only if he can prove that the system for identifying illegal content is sniffing. Proposed. However, this requirement can be more difficult to meet for small tech and start-ups, and critics blame it for Facebook in the end.

