Former Google CEO raises concerns about Facebook’s Metaverse





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said the Metaverse is “not necessarily the best for human society.” Schmidt spoke with the New York Times about his concerns about the future of artificial intelligence technology. Former executives said they believed that AI technologies like the Metaverse would eventually replace relationships. Something is loaded.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has joined the sea of ​​voices expressing concern about the future of artificial intelligence technology, with a focus on Facebook’s metaverse.

Schmidt, Google’s top executive from 2001 to 2011 and executive chairman until his resignation in May 2020, believes technology will soon be “everywhere,” but “not necessarily the best.” “Warning. For human society. “

“Everyone who talks about the Metaverse is talking about a world where you are richer, more handsome, more beautiful, more powerful, and faster than the present world,” Schmidt told The Times. “So, in a few years, people will choose to spend more time wearing goggles in the Metaverse, and who can set the rules? The world is more digital than physical. Let’s, and it’s not always the best for human society. “”

Schmidt said he sees the AI ​​technology that Meta uses to run most of the platform’s algorithms as a “giant false god” that can create unhealthy and parasocial relationships. ..

“It will be everywhere,” he told The New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd. “What does an AI-enabled best friend look like, especially to children? What does an AI-enabled war look like? Does AI recognize aspects of reality that we don’t understand? AI is human May see something that I don’t understand ?? “

Former Google executives aren’t the only ones concerned about AI. This technology is increasingly criticized by business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He states that he is “not very confident” in the transparency and safety of AI within his company. On the other hand, some analysts say augmented reality poses even more risk of abuse than social media.

Schmidt’s comment comes after Facebook announced Thursday that it would change its name to Meta and create Metaverse as a virtual space where people could interact digitally using avatars. The company has been at the center of serious criticism in recent weeks after the leaked documents exposed the company’s controversial business practices and technologies.

Document findings include Facebook’s ability to combat false information, Instagram links to eating disorders in young girls and teens, and the treatment of politicians and celebrities on the platform.

Since then, Facebook has increasingly emphasized its Metaverse mission to stay away from the controversy. Since then, the company has opposed reports and called them false traits. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge that it’s “ridiculous” for people to think he’s renamed Facebook to Meta because of the backlash surrounding the leaked document. rice field.

“From now on, we’ll prioritize Metaverse over Facebook,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company’s Oculus Connect event. “Over time, you no longer need to use Facebook to use other services.”

The use of Facebook and Instagram among the younger population is already declining as the platform is increasingly being replaced by apps such as TikTok and Snapchat. According to Piper Sandler’s “Taking Stock With Teens,” 81% of teens surveyed use Instagram, the highest percentage of all platforms. 77% said they were using Snapchat and 73% said they were using TikTok. Only 27% of respondents said they use Facebook, which is the least of all platforms.

