AI-powered newsroom tools receive SPH’s first technology award, Tech News News & Top Stories





Singapore-Artificial Intelligence (AI) has appeared in the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newsroom in the form of a tool that scans news articles and extracts relevant content.

A tool named SPH Robbie reduces the time it takes journalists to write articles, frees up time to create more news content, and helps video presenters deliver news to viewers in a concise manner. The purpose is to do.

This innovation awarded SPH the “Best Use of AI / Automation for Innovative Features” category award at the Inspire Tech Awards 2021 last Thursday (October 28th).

This award recognizes organizations that have implemented technology to overcome the challenges posed by the changing business environment of the Covid-19 crisis.

This award is part of the ConnectGov Leaders Summit hosted by the Singapore-based think tank CIO Academy Asia (CIOAA).

SPH Robbie is used by The Business Times to reduce the time journalists need to write daily Stocks to Watch articles.

This tool provides journalists with relevant data obtained from previous articles in articles on companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Singapore.

SPH Robbie can also generate a summary of a news article by scanning the news article and picking up the most relevant parts of the content.

This feature was piloted last week in The New Paper (TNP) for use by publications when adopting articles from The Straits Times. These articles are summarized by the tool to a length that is more palatable to TNP readers before the shortened content is published on the dissertation website.

Eugene Leow, Head of Digital Strategy for SPH’s English / Malay / Tamil Media Group, said feedback and data show that most readers prefer short articles, especially when reading from smartphones. rice field.

“Summarizers allow TNP teams to process content from their digital audience faster and deliver a wider story,” he added.

“As with video teams, certain news stories can be summarized as a draft of the news presenter of the weekday news program The Big Story.”

Ashish Verma, head of AI-Labs at SPH, said it took about three months to develop the tool. He added that more features will be added in the future.

Of the 83 applications from 41 companies in various industries in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia, a total of 21 applications were received from 17 organizations.

The most exciting innovation award was given to the robot barista Ella by technology company Crown Digital. Scheduled to be rolled out at 30 MRT stations by the end of next year, users can use the app to pre-order coffee and collect drinks when they arrive at the station.

The National University of Singapore has won an award for introducing a virtual reality option into its nursing course. This allows students to access course content from their home at their own time.

Other winners include Government Technology Agency, Nanyang Technological University, Siam Commercial Bank and Telekom Malaysia.

CIOAA CEO P. Rama Krishna said the award was launched to recognize the dark heroes of organizations that used technology to address the pandemic crisis and used it to do things. He said he was successful in finding a new way to do it.

Gerard Chai, one of the six international judges who scrutinized the entry, hopes the award will help other companies embark on a digital transformation.

Former chairman of the Singapore office of consultancy Koran Ferry said, “If the business model does not change due to global changes and pandemics, having a strong brand may not be tomorrow for many companies. “.

Chai, who is now retired, said some industries, such as agriculture, are still lagging behind in the path of digital transformation.

He also said that the cost of digitization remains a “continuing challenge” for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in need of assistance in this aspect.

