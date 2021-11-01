ICE Hub Glasgow Gathers Sustainability Leaders to Help Circular Economy Innovation During COP26





The unique space, along with the COP26 Summit in Glasgow from October 31st to November 12th, 2021, will showcase cyclical innovation and host climate discussions.

Glasgow, Scotland, October 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-Hub Culture, McDonough Innovation, Beauty Kitchen collaborate in a communal space that connects COP26 representatives, business leaders, policy leaders, and others. Announcing an ICE Hub Glasgow COP26. Climate solutions in parallel with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

From October 31st to November 12th, 2021, ICE Hub Glasgow will introduce innovations in the thinking and practice of the circular economy and lead the global sustainability for important discussions on addressing climate issues in general. Collect.

ICE Hub Glasgow, with the support of more than 12 partners, is a two-week exciting discussion and networking event on COP26 themes such as climate change finance, energy, agricultural innovation, net zero mobility, blockchain solutions, cyclical consumption and regeneration. Organize the program of. City. The main theme of ICE Hub is reuse, and McDonough Innovation and Beauty Kitchen will launch a system to repeatedly replenish and reuse packaged products through a local-based approach to packaging and fulfillment.

Program highlights:

General Atlantic and its new BeyondNet Zero fund focus on climate finance. The Government of Bermuda and the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will lead a conversation on the country’s approach to climate finance and co-sponsor an open climate data workshop planning session with Hub Culture.

The FAIRR Initiative (Livestock Investment Risk and Return) and the Coller Foundation will focus on agricultural innovation, climate change control, and ESG risks and opportunities surrounding intensive livestock farming and the global food supply chain.

Arctic Green Energy Corporation highlights the move towards 100% renewable energy through geothermal development and CalEPA, and the California Environmental Protection Agency explores the move towards net zero mobility in California and beyond.

Mattereum is a discussion on the role of blockchain in the circular economy with McDonough Innovation, a panel on the intersection of diplomacy, politics, technology and Diplomatic World, and Ava Labs’ carbon-neutral blockchain.

November 8: SDG Exchange launches SDGX blockchain-based global exchange platform to drive value transfer and monetization vision to drive sustainable development goals to success in 2030.

Chia introduces enhanced technology efficiency and prototype carbon market, as well as blockchain solutions related to energy. This has the potential to benefit partners such as the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

Natura Tech and Beauty Kitchen will co-sponsor Beauty Day featuring Elemis and other brands, jumping into cyclical consumption and sustainable design.

The Future of Cities will host a Florida delegation to investigate the emergence of regenerated cities, while other partners will dive into electrical mobility and web3 technology.

November 7: Grounded Climate Solutions Network and ICE Hub, with the support of Vivo Barefoot and other partners, bring leaders and young people from original countries around the world to the House of Original Nations, a sacred day of learning and involvement. welcome.

November 10: Hub Culture is “the other side of carbon” along with the Oxygen project on a series of conversations about how oxygen and its role on Earth are affected by the Anthropocene. We will hold a whole day about oxygen. November 10th is also the first day of payment for Vo2 (Ven Oxygen), a new oxygen-based payment system for nature. This system allows participants to bet on natural places and earn digital capital to protect them.

B-Corp welcomes its CEO to a small gathering to discuss the latest information on the world of sustainable business.

Leaders on Purpose will bring together CEO members to discuss books and roundtable discussions on the rise of Everest and his views on the environment by Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu.

UP Game and Civana will co-sponsor a visionary cocktail party on November 11th to celebrate future success from a 2030 perspective. This is part of a day-long mayor’s exercise to envision work in the urban design space over the next decade. ..

Visit the online ICE Hub for a complete program and registration to attend publicly available events, either directly or via live streams.

About Hubculture: Hubculture is a collaboration network for connecting and collaborating around the world with Ven Global Digital Currency, HubID ID Authentication System, Ultra Exchange of Digital Assets, Zeke.ai and Pavilions. Hub Culture also recently announced the launch of Ven Oxygen (Vo2), a new global open source credit gift system related to the production of oxygen on Earth. Website: www.hubculture.com

About McDonough Innovation: McDonough Innovation, led by William McDonough, has been leading conversations in the circular economy for 30 years since the Cradle to Cradle Design framework. In 1999 he presented these ideas in China as a circular economy design and recently expanded the framework to include the circular carbon economy, clarified at the start of the G20 workshop on both climate and energy in 2020. Said to. Website: www .mcdonough.com

About Beauty Kitchen: Is Glasgow-based Beauty Kitchen a Leading Company in Sustainable Natural Skin Care and Cosmetics? The company is a B-Corp and features Cradle to Cradle certified products. The company has also developed a state-of-the-art refill station for a new model of FMCG package called Return Refill RepeatTM (RRR). Major brands and their consumers are benefiting from RRR’s new cost-effective regional distribution model, dramatically reducing waste and carbon emissions in the process. Website: www.beautykitchen.co.uk

Follow ICE Hub on social @hubculture #ICEHub: Facebook: https: //facebook.com/hubculture Instagram: https: //instagram.com/hubculture Twitter: https: //twitter.com/hubculture You Tube: https: // youtube.com/hubculture TikTok: https: //www.tiktok.com/@hubculture

